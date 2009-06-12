7 Outstanding Outdoor Chairs
Sophia Hot Pink Dining Chair
This rose-colored chair is the belle of the ball with a stackable design, weather-resistant material, and a petite shape that makes it an elegant addition to any seating space.
To buy: $85, cb2.com.
Featured May 2014
Yellow Hanalei Occasional Chairs
Not your grandmother’s wicker, this roomy seat is formed from a sturdy resin that can withstand both rain and shine.
To buy: $360 for a set of two, worldmarket.com.
Chevron Riviera Side Chair
Preppy Kelly-green chevron stripes on a retro shape seem to transform your backyard or porch into a European oasis.
To buy: $225, serenaandlily.com.
San Martin Chair
Take a seat upon an ultra-graphic wingback chair that’s incredibly sophisticated in mocha and white.
To buy: $120, pier1.com.
Catskill Wood + Wicker Chair
Bring your love of mid-century design out to the patio with this seat’s fashionable teak wood foundation and durable, bright woven wicker.
To buy: $399, westelm.com.
Jardiniere Chair
This iron chair offers a look that’s tea-party-chic, yet edgy enough for a hip rooftop hangout.
To buy: $248, shopterrain.com.
X36 Chair Sky Blue by GloDea
This sleek pine chair folds up for simple storage and offers a (literally) laid-back vibe—ideal for a carefree summer.
To buy: $149, fab.com.
