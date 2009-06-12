7 Outstanding Outdoor Chairs

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
With summertime just around the corner, grab one (or more) of these stylish seats to prepare for a season of relaxing and entertaining.
Sophia Hot Pink Dining Chair

This rose-colored chair is the belle of the ball with a stackable design, weather-resistant material, and a petite shape that makes it an elegant addition to any seating space.

To buy: $85, cb2.com.

Featured May 2014

Yellow Hanalei Occasional Chairs

Not your grandmother’s wicker, this roomy seat is formed from a sturdy resin that can withstand both rain and shine.

To buy: $360 for a set of two, worldmarket.com.

Chevron Riviera Side Chair

Preppy Kelly-green chevron stripes on a retro shape seem to transform your backyard or porch into a European oasis.

To buy: $225, serenaandlily.com.

San Martin Chair

Take a seat upon an ultra-graphic wingback chair that’s incredibly sophisticated in mocha and white.

To buy: $120, pier1.com.

Catskill Wood + Wicker Chair

Bring your love of mid-century design out to the patio with this seat’s fashionable teak wood foundation and durable, bright woven wicker.

To buy: $399, westelm.com.

Jardiniere Chair

This iron chair offers a look that’s tea-party-chic, yet edgy enough for a hip rooftop hangout.

To buy: $248, shopterrain.com.

X36 Chair Sky Blue by GloDea

This sleek pine chair folds up for simple storage and offers a (literally) laid-back vibe—ideal for a carefree summer.

To buy: $149, fab.com.

By Christina Yeotsas