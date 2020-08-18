How to Choose the Best Fire Pit for Your Outdoor Space
If you don’t want to dig, don’t have much space, or just don’t love commitment, then keep your fire feature aboveground. There’s a premade fire pit suited to almost any style and location.
1
Solo Stove Round Stainless Steel Fire Pit
This wood-burning (yet smoke-free) stainless-steel bonfire is portable, and it can be combined with a stand that makes it safe even when placed on grass.
2
Real Flame Anson Wood Burning Steel Fire Bowl
This sleek fire bowl with legs comes with a vinyl cover, spark screen, and poker.
3
Project 62 Pipestone 17-Inch LP Fire Column
This little option requires just 10 inches of floor space and features a knob for adjusting flame and heat level.
4
Terra Flame Table Top Fire Bowl
This one runs on convenient cans of gel fuel (subscription optional), so you can put it just about anywhere.
5
Plodes Geometric Fire Pit
Landscape designers get hot and bothered over this sleek and angular wood-burning beauty.
It’s a Gas
A gas-fueled pit gives you fire at the flick of a switch. (And you can turn it off and sleep easy with another flick of the switch.) This kind of convenience doesn’t come cheap, however, since it will require hiring a plumber to run the gas line from either your kitchen appliances’ supply or a dedicated liquid-propane tank installed in your yard. The initial outlay can be upwards of $1,000, but you might recoup some of that over time, since gas is generally more affordable than seasoned firewood.