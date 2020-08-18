How to Choose the Best Fire Pit for Your Outdoor Space

Solo Stove Round Stainless Steel Fire Pit This wood-burning (yet smoke-free) stainless-steel bonfire is portable, and it can be combined with a stand that makes it safe even when placed on grass.

A gas-fueled pit gives you fire at the flick of a switch. (And you can turn it off and sleep easy with another flick of the switch.) This kind of convenience doesn’t come cheap, however, since it will require hiring a plumber to run the gas line from either your kitchen appliances’ supply or a dedicated liquid-propane tank installed in your yard. The initial outlay can be upwards of $1,000, but you might recoup some of that over time, since gas is generally more affordable than seasoned firewood.