The 10 Best Coolers, According to Our In-Depth Testing

Our top pick, the Lifetime 65-Quart High-Performance Cooler , proved to have impressive ice retention and durability in our testing, but at a much lower price than similar models.

According to Schulte, "size and capacity, weight, and ice retention" are the most important factors to consider when shopping for a cooler. "To determine the size of the cooler you will need, first consider your activity—the practicality of bringing along a larger, heavier cooler or a smaller, more portable one," says Schulte.

To find the best coolers for every need, we tested 48 models (including coolers with wheels and backpack-style soft coolers) in our Lab over three days. We evaluated each cooler based on its design, capacity, insulation, portability, durability, and overall value. For expert insight, we tapped Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's merchant Jesse Schulte.

The cooler market is crowded: Manufacturers make bold claims and convince consumers they need to pay top dollar in order to get a high-quality product. But whether or not this is true ultimately comes down to your needs—are you planning to use the cooler for an extended camping trip or an afternoon picnic at the beach?

Best Overall Cooler: Lifetime 65-Quart High-Performance Cooler amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Walmart, Wayfair, and Home Depot. Who it's for: People who want a more affordable alternative to premium coolers for long weekends or camping trips. Who it isn't for: People who want a portable cooler. Our top pick, the Lifetime 65-Quart High-Performance Cooler, has great ice retention and durability without the steep price that typically comes with more premium models. In our testing, we found that after 24 hours, the interior temperature only dropped 0.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The cans were still very cold (34.3 degrees Fahrenheit), and three-fourths of the ice remained unmelted, making this cooler well-suited for overnight trips. Testers found that this cooler could hold 101 cans without ice and 34 cans when filled 2/3 of the way with ice. We were particularly impressed with this cooler's durability considering its price: Testers were able to sit on it comfortably without any buckling, and when pushed off a table (while filled to the brim with ice), the cooler didn't open or withstand any damage. The Lifetime cooler comes equipped with two simple fasteners, rope handles, padlock holes (the lock is sold separately), two bottle openers, and a drain plug. Keep in mind that our testers found the cooler a bit awkward to lift using the rope handles. It's also one of the heavier options on our list, so you'll definitely need two people to lift it onto a truck bed or table. Anyone in the market for a portable cooler will want to look elsewhere—but otherwise, this cooler is a true workhorse that rivals much more expensive models in terms of durability and ice retention. Product Details: Dimensions: 18.1 x 28.4 x 17.5 inches

18.1 x 28.4 x 17.5 inches Capacity: 65 quarts

65 quarts Weight: 25.5 pounds Price at time of publish: From $169

Best Budget Cooler: Coleman Chiller 48-Quart Cooler amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Walmart and Target. Who it's for: People who want an entry-level cooler for short-term use. Who it isn't for: People who need a cooler for overnight use or anyone who wants a cooler with a drain plug. This medium-capacity cooler from Coleman is one of the best deals out there given its price, quality, and durability. During our testing, about 50 percent of the ice was still frozen after 24 hours, and the temperature only increased by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit. In our durability tests, the cooler was very sturdy and easy to sit on, and it didn't suffer any damage after being pushed off a table while full of ice—although the lid opened, causing the contents to spill out. Based on these results, we think that it's best for day trips or backyard gatherings. This cooler doesn't have all the bells and whistles of more expensive models, such as a drain plug or bottle opener, although it does come with cup holders. Our testers also appreciated the classic side handles and the tight-fitting lid. Also worth noting: According to the manufacturer, the cooler is tall enough to accommodate a two-liter bottle standing upright. Compared to many of the coolers on our list, this pick is relatively lightweight and easy to lift. For the average person who simply needs a cooler for occasional use over the course of a day, the Coleman Chiller is an excellent value. Product Details: Dimensions: 13.6 x 25.3 x 14.1 inches

13.6 x 25.3 x 14.1 inches Capacity: 48 quarts

48 quarts Weight: 7.4 pounds Price at time of publish: $60

Best Splurge Cooler: Yeti Tundra 65 Hard Cooler amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Yeti, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Bass Pro Shops. Who it's for: People willing to splurge on a high-end cooler that will give them years of use. Who it isn't for: People who want a lightweight cooler and anyone who is not in a position to spend a lot on a cooler. The Yeti Tundra 65 Hard Cooler is made through a process known as rotomolding, which is when a mold is filled with molten plastic and rotated to achieve an even thickness. The result is a highly durable cooler with excellent ice retention. In our testing, the Tundra lived up to its promises, increasing in temperature by only 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit over 24 hours and not sustaining any damage other than a scratch after being pushed off a table while filled with ice. One drawback of rotomolded models is that they often don't come with built-in bottle or cup holders, as is the case with the Tundra 65—although testers note that this does make it more comfortable to sit on and use as a tabletop when camping (and the brand notes that it doubles as a casting platform while fishing, too). Our testers also found the heavy-duty rubber latches to be secure, while the rope handles are easy to grip. Like all Yeti products, this cooler is available in several color options. At 29 pounds while empty, the cooler will require two people to lift it, and it will take up a fair amount of space in a vehicle. We think its size and ice retention make it suitable for a family of four to take over the weekend. While most people don't need to spend this much on a cooler, the Yeti Tundra may be well worth the splurge for outdoor enthusiasts who need a cooler with serious lasting power. Product Details: Dimensions: 17.3 x 30.6 x 16 inches

17.3 x 30.6 x 16 inches Capacity: 65 quarts

65 quarts Weight: 29 pounds Price at time of publish: $375

Best Wheeled Cooler: Xspec 45-Quart Towable Rotomolded Cooler With Wheels amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Walmart and Wayfair. Who it's for: People who want a durable cooler that's easy to maneuver. Who it isn't for: People who don't need a heavy-duty cooler. In our testing, we were impressed with how the Xspec 45-Quart Towable Rotomolded Cooler With Wheels measured up against brands like Yeti and Orca. Constructed with three inches of insulation, this cooler stayed cold enough to keep over 80 percent of the ice frozen after 24 hours. But where the Xspec cooler really stands out is its portability: It has an adjustable tow handle and eight-inch wheels, which glided over both concrete and grass in our testing. It also comes with grab handles if you prefer to use them for carrying it over short distances. Testers noted that it can get quite heavy to tow when at capacity, although the rolling mechanism certainly makes maneuvering it more feasible for one person. It's also no surprise that this rotomolded cooler is a standout for its durability, too. It's solid enough to sit on when shut and only suffered some slight scratching during our drop test. We also like that it comes with bottle openers and a drain plug. Overall, this is a well-built and reasonably priced cooler that comes with the added convenience of being able to wheel it when you don't want to carry something heavy over long distances. Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 22 x 21 inches

18 x 22 x 21 inches Capacity: 45 quarts

45 quarts Weight: 35 pounds Price at time of publish: $240

Best Soft-Sided Cooler: Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Yeti, REI, and Bass Pro Shops. Who it's for: People who want a small cooler that's easy to tote for a day trip. Who it isn't for: People who want the longer ice-retention you get with a hard-sided cooler. Although hard-sided coolers are always going to win when it comes to ice retention, you don't always want to lug them out for a simple beach outing. That's where the Yeti Hopper M30 comes in. Testers found the capacity to be the perfect size for a 24-pack of cans, making it a great choice for a day trip with several people. It resembles a tote bag in design but has an extra-wide mouth that stays open while you load and unload it. We also like that it has a magnetic latch that seals it shut with a gentle push—no need to fumble with a zipper. In fact, the magnetic closure didn't even open when we pushed the fully stocked cooler off a table, nor did it leak when we tipped it over. Our testers describe this cooler as effective and comfortable to carry, although we wish it came at a more reasonable price tag. But as is often the case with Yeti products, part of what you pay for is the brand reliability and premium quality, so we're confident that should you choose to splurge, this soft-sided cooler will serve you well for many picnics to come. Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 25 x 17.5 inches

12 x 25 x 17.5 inches Capacity: 28.8 quarts

28.8 quarts Weight: 7 pounds Price at time of publish: $350

Best Backpack Cooler: Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Yeti, REI, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Who it's for: People who want a soft-sided cooler that keeps their hands free to carry other gear. Who it isn't for: People who don't like carrying extra weight on their shoulders or backs. When going to and from the beach or park, a backpack cooler can keep your hands free to carry all your other gear for a family beach day or picnic at the park, such as lawn chairs, outdoor games, umbrellas—you name it. Unsurprisingly, the Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler was a tester favorite. Using a 2:1 ice ratio, we found that the bag can comfortably fit nine cans. And like the Hopper M30 above, this cooler has a magnetic closure that keeps the cold air sealed in and the warm air out. It didn't leak or open during our drop tests—even when tipped over and pushed off a table at full capacity. "Yeti does it again!" says one tester. If we have to complain, it would yet again be about the price, which is remarkably steep for a soft-sided cooler. Plus, testers do wish there was a little more padding on the backpack straps, so those with sensitive backs or shoulders may want to steer clear (or give it to someone else to carry). However, the reinforced stitching and high-density fabric ensure that this cooler will withstand the elements for years to come. Product Details: Dimensions: 9.5 x 18.5 x 18.8 inches

9.5 x 18.5 x 18.8 inches Capacity: 20.9 quarts

20.9 quarts Weight: 4.8 pounds Price at time of publish: From $325

Best Small Cooler: Dometic Patrol 20 amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Walmart, Backcountry, and Dometic. Who it's for: People who want a compact hard-sided cooler for short excursions. Who it isn't for: People who need to carry a cooler over long distances. Not everyone needs (or wants) a cooler with an extra-large capacity. In fact, a cooler that isn't fully stocked allows for more airflow, which can lead to increased temperatures (meaning ice will melt and food may get below the safe temperature). For those who want a hard-sided cooler for its durability and ice retention but only need to carry a few things, we think this 20-quart cooler from Dometic is just right. In our testing, the rotomolded cooler had large chunks of ice still intact after 24 hours, with very little water. It didn't leak when we tipped it on its side, although the rubber latches opened when we pushed it off a tabletop. This cooler is also comfortable enough for a small adult or child to sit on, and the rubber feet keep it firmly planted in place. The easy-grip stainless steel handle makes it easy for one person to carry when at full capacity—even for our petite tester. (Although if you'll be carrying it over long distances, a wheeled or backpack cooler may be the better option.) Additionally, the cooler comes with a drain plug and a multi-use dock with a cup holder, bottle opener, and fishing rod holder. If you're looking for more size options, the Dometic Patrol is available in 35-, 55-, 75-, and 105-quart options as well. Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 20.7 x 14.9 inches

14 x 20.7 x 14.9 inches Capacity: 20 quarts

20 quarts Weight: 17.5 pounds Price at time of publish: $170

Best Large Cooler: Orca 140-Quart Cooler homedepot.com View at Home Depot Also available at Orca, Cabela's, and Dick's Sport Goods. Who it's for: People who need an extra-large cooler, such as those transporting game meat or hosting backyard barbecues. Who it isn't for: The average person will find the 140-quart capacity to be overkill and will be better off opting for a lower capacity model. If you're transporting large game meat or hosting the biggest backyard barbecue of the summer, this massive, 140-quart rotomolded cooler will leave you wanting for nothing. The manufacturer notes that it can hold up to 192 cans, but we found it to hold 206 cans without ice and 68 cans with a 2:1 ice to can ratio. In our testing, the cooler's interior temperature only increased by just under 1 degree Fahrenheit, and 75 percent of the ice remained frozen after 24 hours. Our testers found the latches to be a little difficult to use, although the cooler didn't leak or open when tipped. It didn't even scratch when pushed off the table—a testament to the durability of the material and the staying power of the latches. The Orca 140-Quart Cooler also comes with a cargo net and a drain plug on each side. Plus, it's available in a wide variety of colors, ranging from seafoam blue to bright orange. This is not the cooler to purchase if you're going to be carrying it over long distances. Instead, this one should stay put in the back of the truck or garage and be brought out only when needed. It weighs a whopping 64 pounds when empty (and well over 100 pounds when full), so you'll definitely need the assistance of another person to get this one from the garage to the backyard. If you're not in the market for a cooler quite this large, but still want the durability and ice retention that comes with an Orca cooler, the brand's hard-sided coolers are available in a number of sizes, including 20-, 26-, 40-, and 58-quart options. Product Details: Dimensions: 39 x 23 x 20 inches

39 x 23 x 20 inches Capacity: 140 quarts

140 quarts Weight: 64 pounds Price at time of publish: $500

Best Cooler for Camping: RTIC 52-Quart Ultra-Light Cooler amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at RTIC Outdoors. Who it's for: People who want a lightweight and less expensive alternative to Yeti or Orca coolers. Who it isn't for: People set on buying a rotomolded or soft-sided cooler. This hard-sided cooler looks strikingly similar to a Yeti, and its performance was nearly identical: After 24 hours, the internal temperature of the RTIC cooler had only increased by 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Testers note that the 52-quart capacity is just right for a weekend camping, fishing, or road trip. The brand claims that this model is 30 percent lighter than rotomolded coolers of the same capacity—just 21 pounds when empty. But this doesn't mean it's not durable: During testing, we found that it didn't leak when tipped over and there wasn't more than a scratch after it was pushed off the table while full. This lightweight design and long-term ice retention make it well-suited for camping trips, particularly if you have a long walk from the car to the campsite and back. But what's especially impressive about this cooler is its price point: The RTIC 52-Quart Ultra-Light Cooler is more than $100 cheaper than similarly sized Yeti coolers. Given that it's made with an injection molding process, this cooler's long-term durability and ice retention may fall a little short of rotomolded models—though our testing suggests there may not be as big of a difference as the price would imply. Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 27 x 18 inches

18 x 27 x 18 inches Capacity: 52 quarts

52 quarts Weight: 21 pounds Price at time of publish: $220