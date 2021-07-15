I Tried This Hanging Lounge Chair With Nearly 3,000 Five-Star Ratings, and It's a Must-Have for Summer

Before you go ahead and make your purchase, I will note: Assembly is simply not meant for one person, especially if you don't typically lift weights or heavy things, and you should prepare to break a sweat when putting it together. After all, each pole is quite long and heavy in order to make the chair sturdy, which naturally makes it a bit tricky to put together. Once you get the swing chair assembled, though, I can confirm it will all be worth it. When I laid back on it for the first time, I truly never wanted to get up again. (Just make sure you only get on the seat from the side the way the instruction manual warns.)