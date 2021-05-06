The 11 Best Bird Feeders to Add to Your Yard This Summer

Whether you're a seasoned bird watcher or just looking to invite more wildlife into your yard, a bird feeder is a great way to attract new animals and spruce up your patio. While adding a bird feeder to your home is a relatively low lift project, it can be tricky to know how to choose the right kind of bird feeder. That's why we've broken down the best options for each need. Read on to learn if you should choose a hanging bird feeder over a tub bird feeder, or if you should go with the hopper bird feeder—don't worry, we'll explain what exactly a hopper bird feeder is, too.