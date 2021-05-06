The 11 Best Bird Feeders to Add to Your Yard This Summer
Whether you're a seasoned bird watcher or just looking to invite more wildlife into your yard, a bird feeder is a great way to attract new animals and spruce up your patio. While adding a bird feeder to your home is a relatively low lift project, it can be tricky to know how to choose the right kind of bird feeder. That's why we've broken down the best options for each need. Read on to learn if you should choose a hanging bird feeder over a tub bird feeder, or if you should go with the hopper bird feeder—don't worry, we'll explain what exactly a hopper bird feeder is, too.
- Best Overall: Perky-Pet Copper Panorama Bird Feeder
- Best Hanging: Best Choice Products Steel Multi-Bird Feeder Station
- Best Platform: Nature's Way Bird Products Cedar Platform Tray Bird Feeder
- Best Squirrel-Proof: Squirrel Buster Plus Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder
- Most Unique: Glass Bird Cafe
- Best for Large Birds: More Birds Giant Combo Screen Bird Feeder
- Best Tube: Gray Bunny Classic Tube Feeder with 6 Feeding Ports
- Best Value: Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder Hanging
- Most Decorative: North States Blue Cottage Bird Feeder
- Best Hopper: Nature’s Way Cedar Hopper with Suet
- Best Window Feeder: Nature’s Hangout Store Window Bird Feeder
Bird feeders come in all different shapes, sizes, and types. A platform bird feeder, for example, which features a hanging tray for birds to rest on, attracts the most variety of birds, but is also the least protectant against the elements, squirrels, and chipmunks. This type of feeder will also need to be cleaned frequently, even if it has a mesh bottom for rain drainage, like the Nature's Way Bird Products Cedar Platform Tray Bird Feeder. A feeder like this is probably best for dry, warm climates.
A tube bird feeder, like the Gray Bunny Classic Tube Feeder with 6 Feeding Ports, is great for attracting lots of smaller birds, like sparrows or chickadees. It's also weatherproof (and mostly critter-proof), since the seeds are completely housed behind the glass tube. Since the seeds are stacked on top of each other, be sure to clean the feeder often, as the bottom layer can be prone to bacteria and mold.
A hopper bird feeder, also known as a "house" bird feeder, holds the seeds inside a house-shaped receptacle, allowing birds to perch on the sides to feed. Similar to the tube bird feeder, this feeder will need to be cleaned frequently to resist mold and seed damage, but getting an option like the Nature's Way Cedar Hopper with Suet, made of insect and rot-resistant Cedar is a great place to start. This Cedar Hopper also has a Suet, a mesh bottom that birds hang upside down from to feed on.
Grab your bird watching binoculars and shop the best bird feeders from Amazon, The Home Depot, Walmart, and more below.
Best Overall: Perky-Pet Copper Panorama Bird Feeder
This best-selling Amazon bird feeder features a cylindrical design and large seed tray that allows birds to feed from a variety of angles. It’s weather-proof and rust-resistant, thanks to the glass seed casing and powder-coated finish, and has a “Sure-Lock” cap that keeps squirrels, chipmunks, and rodents out. The feeder holds up to 2 pounds of seeds and attracts a variety of birds including titmice and cardinals.
Best Hanging: Best Choice Products Steel Multi-Bird Feeder Station
If trees are scarce in your backyard, use this hanging station to house all your bird feeders instead. It features four hooks, a feeding tray, a water bowl, and comes with both a tube and suet feeder. The rust-proof rod is about 91 inches high and has four pronged feet to secure it into the ground. While the top hooks are fastened to the pole, the two bottom hooks are moveable so you can adjust them as needed. According to The Home Depot, set up is easy and can take as little as 15 minutes.
Best Platform: Nature's Way Bird Products Cedar Platform Tray Bird Feeder
This platform bird feeder has over 1,400 Amazon ratings, with customers saying it “brings all the birds to the yard.” It’s made from cedar that’s been coated with a water base so it’s mold and insect-resistant. The large mesh tray is removable for easy cleaning and it’s made to house a variety of seed blends, including peanut and sunflower. It’s size means it can hold larger birds like woodpeckers and jays. One shopper even notes it’s so durable, it held up against a bear who decided to enjoy some of the seeds.
Best Squirrel-Proof: Squirrel Buster Plus Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder
If you’re a seasoned bird watcher, you know that nothing can ward off potential visitors quite like squirrels. Unfortunately, the very seeds that attract birds also seem to attract other critters. This tube feeder, however, detects when a squirrel is trying to feed (based on its weight) and automatically closes the feeding holes. It’s also made of a chew-proof material in case the squirrel tries to gnaw its way in. One customer jokes that they actually are starting to enjoy watching the squirrels try to figure out the feeder, more than they enjoy watching the birds.
Most Unique: Glass Bird Cafe
Some shoppers think this feeder is almost too pretty to hang outside. If you do hang it outside, you’ll see how its hand-blown, stained-glass design reflects streams of colors from the sun, creating a light show in your own backyard. It’s made from recycled glass and can hold both bird seed or hummingbird nectar depending on your preference.
Best for Large Birds: More Birds Giant Combo Screen Bird Feeder
This combo feed bird feeder can hold up to 11 pounds of two different types of seeds, helping you attract a wide variety of birds. To fill just open the screw top design and rest assured that the seeds are fresh thanks to the diverter which keeps the feed moving. The hybrid mesh, perch, and tray design allow birds to perch and feed however is most comfortable for them. Plus, the metal design is durable enough to hold birds of all sizes.
Best Tube: Gray Bunny Classic Tube Feeder with 6 Feeding Ports
Tube feeders are a great, inexpensive option for smaller birds like finches but shoppers report seeing blue jays and cardinals eating from this feeder, too. The hanging feeder is 15.5 inches tall and made of durable, clear plastic that can hold up to six cups of seeds and allows you to see in to know when to replace the seeds. It has six feeding ports, and it disperses the seeds slowly to conserve on feed (and protect birds from overeating in the process). The feeder is also weatherproof so it can stand up to the elements.
Best Value: Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder Hanging
Despite its affordable price point, this unassuming bird feeder has racked up over 7,000 five-star reviews. Customers love that it's easy to refill, super cute, and that birds seem to love it. The plastic, house-shaped design has a little roof to provide shade for the birds while they feed and can hold up to two pounds of seed at once. The seeds automatically dispense as they’re being eaten, and the large design can fit a variety of larger seeds like safflower seeds.
Most Decorative: North States Blue Cottage Bird Feeder
This cottage-shaped bird feeder might just be the cutest part of your backyard. It’s versatile so you can either hang it from a tree or mount it on a pole. To fill the house with seeds—it can accommodate up to five pounds—simply remove the chimney and then monitor the seed levels through the cottage’s glass windows. The bottom seed tray is removable for easy cleaning. Customers note that the blue cottage is great for attracting bluebirds.
Best Hopper: Nature’s Way Cedar Hopper with Suet
This house bird feeder has a mesh tray that allows for aeration and water drainage so the bird feed is always fresh. The cedar prevents rot, excess water, mold, is fade-resistant and comes with rust-free hardware to last you longer than one season. It’s also designed to provide space for both large birds and smaller birds. Plus, the suet block can be moved from the bottom to the side for more versatility.
Best Window Feeder: Nature’s Hangout Store Window Bird Feeder
Even apartment dwellers can enjoy bird watching with the help of a window bird feeder. This Amazon find has over 15,000 ratings, and shoppers call it “the best feeder on the market” because it allows you to observe birds up close and personal. The clear feeder includes six strong suctions to cling to your window (even during rain or snow) and also has a deep tray feeder that can hold up to four cups of seeds. It has built-in drainage to keep seeds dry after a rain storm but the tray can also be removed to dry or refill as needed. It’s also larger (approximately 11 inches wide by 5 inches high by 4 inches long), so it can fit more birds at once.