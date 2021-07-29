Amazon Shoppers Love These Beach Canopies and Tents—and They Start at $40

Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent

The Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent offers up to 50 UPF protection while you're on the beach, by the lake, or even camping. Setup of the 7-by-7.5 feet tent is simple, according to brand—plan to just unfold the canopy, fill the bags with sand or place the stakes in the ground, and add the poles.

With 630 five-star ratings, one shopper said, "I love this tent. We used this on a NC beach at Emerald Isle, where each side of the beach was lined with the more expensive Shibumi beach tents. The Sun Ninja excelled in comparison."