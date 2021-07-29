Amazon Shoppers Love These Beach Canopies and Tents—and They Start at $40
A day at the lake or a week at the beach are two of the hallmark ways to enjoy summer. But as much as we all look forward to soaking in the rays while we're by the water, there comes a point when we all crave shade. To stay ahead of the curve—and to best keep you and your family comfortably on the sand—one of the must-have accessories is a beach tent or canopy. And we rounded up eight of the best tents and canopies you can order from Amazon.
Between a wagon that's already filled with chairs, toys, and towels, and the sight and sound of the waves lapping against the shoreline, it's only natural to want to spend as little time as possible setting up a beach tent. That's why shoppers are particularly thrilled the Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent, Quik Shade Go Hybrid Canopy, and WolfWise Easy Pop Up Beach Canopy all are easily set up in minutes. If you're more worried about the bulkiness that can come with lugging a tent to the beach, one reviewer said the Gorich Beach Tent is so compact, they packed it in a suitcase.
A beach tent or canopy is obviously one of those long-lasting investments. So the goal is never to have to replace it after a single use, and instead, find equipment that can be used year after year. That means the beach tent or canopy must be able to withstand windy days by the water, coupled with salt air.
So, whether you're searching for a beach tent perfect for two or a canopy that can offer major sun protection for up to eight people, we've got you covered—and prices start at just $40.
Related Items
Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent
The Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent offers up to 50 UPF protection while you're on the beach, by the lake, or even camping. Setup of the 7-by-7.5 feet tent is simple, according to brand—plan to just unfold the canopy, fill the bags with sand or place the stakes in the ground, and add the poles.
With 630 five-star ratings, one shopper said, "I love this tent. We used this on a NC beach at Emerald Isle, where each side of the beach was lined with the more expensive Shibumi beach tents. The Sun Ninja excelled in comparison."
Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent
One of the key features of the Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent is its weight—it only weighs 4.5 pounds. Once it's assembled, it measures 87 inches by 47 inches by 49 inches, and it features a fiberglass frame, waterproof floor, mesh windows, and storage pockets inside the tent.
"I practiced setting the tent up in my home before hitting the beach, and it couldn't have been easier," explained one five-star reviewer. "It took me less than a minute to unpack it, lay it out, and pop it up by myself. Collapsing it was just as easy."
Gorich Beach Tent
Similar to other tents, the Gorich Beach Tent features 50+ UV protection. It's ideal for three or four people, and it weighs only 2.4 pounds when not assembled, making it ideal for travel. The mesh windows allow beach breezes to float through the tent, and the fiberglass frame prevents it from rusting. Another feature shoppers are fond of is the large floor that can stretch onto the stand, outside of the shade.
"This is a great price on a great little tent," said one five-star reviewer, who packed their tent in their luggage. "Buying and using this saved us $20 [per] day that we would've spent on a rental umbrella and chairs. Next use— at the lake or poolside with our grandkids!"
Neso Grande Beach Tent
If you want to purchase a beach tent from an American company, look no further than the Neso Grande Beach Tent, which one reviewer said two adults and two teens "practically lived under" while at the beach in Florida. Neso is based in Southern California, where beaches and sun are plentiful. They craft their tents with ease and beach breezes in mind, so each tent arrives with anchor bags, the tent, and poles to connect everything together. When it's assembled, the Neso Grande Beach Tent offers 9 square feet of sun protection, and you can pack it inside a shoulder bag for easy transport.
G4Free Large Pop Up Beach Tent
Available in nine colors, the G4Free Large Pop Up Beach Tent promises to pop up "in seconds," according to the brand. Rather than fiberglass, the tent incorporates steel wire into the design, which G4Free says enhances the safety, shape, and durability of the tent. Similar to other beach tents, this one includes mesh windows and 50+ UPF sun protection so the beach breezes will never be far away while you're protecting your skin. One reviewer said the tent is "the best thing you can get for the beach," while another noted they've been using tents from G4Free for 20 years.
Quik Shade Go Hybrid Canopy
To aid in transport to the beach, the Quik Shade Go Hybrid Canopy packs inside a bag that doubles as a backpack. Once you're ready to set it up, the brand notes the canopy can be assembled by just one person. When it's in place, it's water resistant, and it provides up to 99 percent sun protection.
"It assembles quickly and [easily] and disassembles just as [easily] too," said one reviewer, who called the canopy "perfect for trips." "We were concerned with the wind with it being so lightweight, but it worked out fine! The attached side panel was super helpful when the sun went down."
Qipi Beach Cabana
The Qipi Beach Cabana combines the design of a traditional beach umbrella together with the additional shade and space a cabana provides. The center pole of the cabana anchors it into the sand, and the sand bags on all four corners offer additional stability. When you're ready to set up the cabana, Qipi promises it will be a breeze, and shoppers agree.
"They're easy to set up. One person can do it, but it's best served with a partner," said one reviewer. "We also purchased a small shovel to fill the sand bags which made [the] setup much faster. Our last day on the beach was quite windy and while others had their umbrellas blowing down the beach or had to take them down, ours stood strong and didn't move."
WolfWise Easy Pop Up Beach Canopy
The WolfWise Easy Pop Up Beach Canopy aims to make beach tent setup as fast as possible. The brand notes its design is ready to offer shade in seconds. Ideal for up to four people, the tent does not require any assembly. Instead, when you release it from your grasp, it forms automatically. Sand can be added to the corner pockets to add weight, and the interior pockets offer another spot to store valuables.
"The tent is very light, allows plenty of airflow, and stays much cooler than our previous tent in the hot sun," said one Florida reviewer, who spends time at the beach with young kids. "It also provides plenty of shade no matter the direction of the sun and no adjusting like you would do with an umbrella or some other tents."