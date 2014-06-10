9 Beautiful and Unbreakable Serving Pieces
Rope Outdoor Bowl
Serve up your favorite summer salads in this Mediterranean blue, rope-rimmed bowl. It looks just like glass, but there’s no risk of shattered shards breaking up the party.
To buy: $26 - $34, potterybarn.com.
Featured June 2014
Acrylic Victoria & Albert Green Footed Coupe
These ornate acrylic bowls will instantly elevate your next ice cream party or dessert display.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Le Cadeaux Rustica Antique White 9-Inch Salad Plate
For barbecues that might require something a little heftier than the average paper plate, these rustic platters look polished without running the risk of shattering your investment pieces.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Outdoor Dinner Plate
Slightly beveled edges and a touch of color make this recycled option a superior replacement for the old paper standby.
This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Reactive Green Round Plate
With a finish not often used on durable melamine, the high-gloss, hammered surface makes even the most basic meal sparkle.
To buy: $8, surlatable.com.
Q Squared Heritage Bowls
Perfect for porch-side fruit salad, these ginger-jar inspired bowls have charmingly imperfect rims that make them feel handcrafted (they’re really melamine).
To buy: $11, qsquarednyc.com.
Rustic Melamine Dinner Plate
The crackled effect tricks the eye into believing that these lightweight dishes were pulled from Grandma’s china cabinet.
To buy: $52 for four, williams-sonoma.com.
MADHOUSE by Michael Aram Ocean Melamine Large Serving Bowl
Serve up a fresh summer salad in this seasonally appropriate bowl. Its urchin-like texture adds a summery, 3-D element.
To buy: $40, 1.macys.com.
Rosa Melamine Oval Platter
Display your next cheese or hors d’oeuvres spread on this pretty scratch-resistant plate.
To buy: $21, ballarddesigns.com.
