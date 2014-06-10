9 Beautiful and Unbreakable Serving Pieces

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
potterybarn.com
As a host, you already have enough on your plate. To make things easier on yourself, choose reusable options that look practically identical to the real thing.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Rope Outdoor Bowl

potterybarn.com

Serve up your favorite summer salads in this Mediterranean blue, rope-rimmed bowl. It looks just like glass, but there’s no risk of shattered shards breaking up the party.

To buy: $26 - $34, potterybarn.com.

Featured June 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Acrylic Victoria & Albert Green Footed Coupe

jungleeny.com

These ornate acrylic bowls will instantly elevate your next ice cream party or dessert display.

To buy: $22, amazon.com.

3 of 9

Le Cadeaux Rustica Antique White 9-Inch Salad Plate

casa.com

For barbecues that might require something a little heftier than the average paper plate, these rustic platters look polished without running the risk of shattering your investment pieces.

To buy: $11, amazon.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Outdoor Dinner Plate

shopterrain.com

Slightly beveled edges and a touch of color make this recycled option a superior replacement for the old paper standby.

This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

5 of 9

Reactive Green Round Plate

surlatable.com

With a finish not often used on durable melamine, the high-gloss, hammered surface makes even the most basic meal sparkle.

To buy: $8, surlatable.com.

6 of 9

Q Squared Heritage Bowls

qsquarednyc.com

Perfect for porch-side fruit salad, these ginger-jar inspired bowls have charmingly imperfect rims that make them feel handcrafted (they’re really melamine).

To buy: $11, qsquarednyc.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Rustic Melamine Dinner Plate

Williams-sonoma.com

The crackled effect tricks the eye into believing that these lightweight dishes were pulled from Grandma’s china cabinet.

To buy: $52 for four, williams-sonoma.com.

8 of 9

MADHOUSE by Michael Aram Ocean Melamine Large Serving Bowl

macys.com

Serve up a fresh summer salad in this seasonally appropriate bowl. Its urchin-like texture adds a summery, 3-D element.

To buy: $40, 1.macys.com.

9 of 9

Rosa Melamine Oval Platter

ballarddesigns.com

Display your next cheese or hors d’oeuvres spread on this pretty scratch-resistant plate.

To buy: $21, ballarddesigns.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christina Yeotsas