The Colorful Beach Gear We're Loving Right Now
If your summer plans have anything to do with water—splashing in it, lounging by it, dreaming of it—these goods might be just what you need.
Beach gear that works hard and lasts all season long is great. Beach gear that does all that and looks good doing it is even better. This summer, big, bold, and beautiful is the way to go, and these editor-approved finds make being on-trend on the beach a breeze. Whether you’re looking for comfort, entertainment, or just a little aesthetic joy, this colorful beach gear has you covered.
RELATED: These Floating, Spill-Proof Glasses Make It So Easy to Drink Wine at the Beach and Pool
1
Luxe Lounger
The terms “chic” and “pool float” have rarely been used together—until now.
To buy: XL Float IZU, $50; francesvalentine.com.
2
Tailored Tunes
Customize every detail of this waterproof speaker, from the fabric to the color of the oversize volume buttons.
To buy: myBoom 3 Speaker, $180; studio.ultimateears.com.
3
Charitable Tote
Fifty percent of the cost of this canvas tote will go to Charity: Water, a nonprofit that provides clean drinking water to those without access to it.
To buy: Madewell x Charity: Water Reusable Canvas Tote Bag, $10; madewell.com.
4
Baby Shark
A fun way to keep your little one (ages 1 to 2) buoyant in the pool.
To buy: Sharky Float Vest, $35; sunnylife.com.
5
Surf’s Up
Personalize the cover of this notebook with the text of your choice for a custom travel journal.
To buy: Learning to Surf Notebook by Lauren Hampton, $16; minted.com.
6
Summer Essential
Let the graphic designs on these organic cotton towels inspire you to get outside and play.
To buy: Atlas Blue and Latigo Bay Beach Towels, $39 each; westelm.com.
7
BYO Rainbow
Fly the coolest kite on the beach with this kaleidoscopic number, made of durable nylon for months of aerial fun.
To buy: Delta Kite, $44; areaware.com.
8
The Comfiest Chair
This waterproof lounger folds into a compact pouch and weighs less than two pounds.
To buy: Alite Designs Meadow Rest Waterproof Lounger, $69; rei.com.
9
Scenic Souvenir
Artist Heather Landis’s nostalgic print is a colorful reminder of the fleeting joys of summer.
To buy: Play the Day Away Limited-Edition Art, from $23; minted.com.
10
Circle Up
When it comes to beach blankets, round is the new rectangle. Bonus points if yours has a graphic pattern and pom-pom fringe.
To buy: All Around Giant Circle Towel, $68; bando.com.
11
Nap Necessity
With an inflatable insert and a removable color- blocked cover, this beach pillow is both pretty and super practical.
To buy: Tangalle Beach Pillow, $18; sunnylife.com.
12
Thirst, Quenched
Stay hydrated at the beach, by the pool, and everywhere else summer takes you with this sparkling striped beauty.
To buy: Glitter Bomb Water Bottle, $26; amazon.com.
13
Know Your Shells
Identify your beach finds and coastal treasures with this handy illustrated guide.
To buy: The Beachcomber’s Companion, $12; amazon.com.
14
Gone Swimming
A classic silhouette plus a bold, colorful stripe lends a retro-cool vibe to this one-piece.
To buy: Madewell Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit, $168; madewell.com.
15
Dive In
This 35-millimeter waterproof camera will help you achieve your minimal-screen-time goals while still capturing memories (even underwater).
To buy: Underwater Camera, $24; poketo.com.