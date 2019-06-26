The Colorful Beach Gear We're Loving Right Now

If your summer plans have anything to do with water—splashing in it, lounging by it, dreaming of it—these goods might be just what you need.

By Cat Dash
June 26, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Beach gear that works hard and lasts all season long is great. Beach gear that does all that and looks good doing it is even better. This summer, big, bold, and beautiful is the way to go, and these editor-approved finds make being on-trend on the beach a breeze. Whether you’re looking for comfort, entertainment, or just a little aesthetic joy, this colorful beach gear has you covered.

RELATED: These Floating, Spill-Proof Glasses Make It So Easy to Drink Wine at the Beach and Pool

francesvalentine.com

1
Luxe Lounger

The terms “chic” and “pool float” have rarely been used together—until now.

To buy: XL Float IZU, $50; francesvalentine.com.

ultimateears.com

2
Tailored Tunes

Customize every detail of this waterproof speaker, from the fabric to the color of the oversize volume buttons.

To buy: myBoom 3 Speaker, $180; studio.ultimateears.com.

madewell.com

3
Charitable Tote

Fifty percent of the cost of this canvas tote will go to Charity: Water, a nonprofit that provides clean drinking water to those without access to it.

To buy: Madewell x Charity: Water Reusable Canvas Tote Bag, $10; madewell.com.

sunnylife.com

4
Baby Shark

A fun way to keep your little one (ages 1 to 2) buoyant in the pool.

To buy: Sharky Float Vest, $35; sunnylife.com.

minted.com

5
Surf’s Up

Personalize the cover of this notebook with the text of your choice for a custom travel journal.

To buy: Learning to Surf Notebook by Lauren Hampton, $16; minted.com.

Peter Ardito

6
Summer Essential

Let the graphic designs on these organic cotton towels inspire you to get outside and play.

To buy: Atlas Blue and Latigo Bay Beach Towels, $39 each; westelm.com.

Courtesy of Manufacturers

7
BYO Rainbow

Fly the coolest kite on the beach with this kaleidoscopic number, made of durable nylon for months of aerial fun.

To buy: Delta Kite, $44; areaware.com.

Courtesy of Manufacturers

8
The Comfiest Chair

This waterproof lounger folds into a compact pouch and weighs less than two pounds.

To buy: Alite Designs Meadow Rest Waterproof Lounger, $69; rei.com.

Courtesy of Manufacturers

9
Scenic Souvenir

Artist Heather Landis’s nostalgic print is a colorful reminder of the fleeting joys of summer.

To buy: Play the Day Away Limited-Edition Art, from $23; minted.com.

Courtesy of Manufacturers

10
Circle Up

When it comes to beach blankets, round is the new rectangle. Bonus points if yours has a graphic pattern and pom-pom fringe.

To buy: All Around Giant Circle Towel, $68; bando.com.

Courtesy of Manufacturers

11
Nap Necessity

With an inflatable insert and a removable color- blocked cover, this beach pillow is both pretty and super practical.

To buy: Tangalle Beach Pillow, $18; sunnylife.com.

Courtesy of Manufacturers

12
Thirst, Quenched

Stay hydrated at the beach, by the pool, and everywhere else summer takes you with this sparkling striped beauty.

To buy: Glitter Bomb Water Bottle, $26; amazon.com.

Photograph by Kevin Sweeney

13
Know Your Shells

Identify your beach finds and coastal treasures with this handy illustrated guide.

To buy: The Beachcomber’s Companion, $12; amazon.com.

Courtesy of Manufacturers

14
Gone Swimming

A classic silhouette plus a bold, colorful stripe lends a retro-cool vibe to this one-piece.

To buy: Madewell Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit, $168; madewell.com.

poketo.com

15
Dive In

This 35-millimeter waterproof camera will help you achieve your minimal-screen-time goals while still capturing memories (even underwater).

To buy: Underwater Camera, $24; poketo.com.

Advertisement

Popular in Home

All Topics in Home