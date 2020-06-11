5 Virtual Services for Your Most Beautiful Backyard Ever

Backyards and patios don’t often get a lot of redesign and renovation love—they’re usually last on the list of home improvement projects. But if your summer vacation plans are looking a lot more like staycation plans this year, it might be worth splurging on a little professional help to get some fresh patio or backyard design ideas to turn your outdoor space—small or large—into an oasis.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to access solid backyard design help. Several virtual design sites now offer detailed, individualized plans on how to put together a gorgeous outdoor space in your backyard without blowing your budget. (And there are plenty of cost-effective—or even free—options for people who just need a little help visualizing their backyard renovation plan.)

Before you get started designing the patio of your dreams or a backyard you can spend the summer in, you’ll need to take measurements of the space—and of your bank account—so you can give the pro an idea of what you’re working with as far as area and budget. You’ll need to take pictures of your backyard so your designer can show you where exactly to place each piece of furniture or landscaping. And think about your sense of style (do you want sleek modern patio furniture, or are you in love with tiki bar chic for your next backyard party?), and how you plan to use the space (are you thinking casual backyard barbecues with lots of kids, or is this an adults-only cocktail party area?). That’ll help your designer give you exactly the backyard patio you desire.