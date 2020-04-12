Outdoor Living

The Top Trending Home Improvement Projects Ahead of Summer, According to Thumbtack

Data from Thumbtack ranks the most popular house and yard upgrades of spring 2021.
7 Glorious Stargazing Events You Don't Want to Miss This Summer

Mark these marvels on your summer 2021 calendar.
These 5 Best-Selling House Plans Feature Dreamy Wrap-Around Porches

Whether you make it your outdoor reading nook, your work-from-home office, or a place for friends and family to gather, these porches extend your living space.
A Popular Mattress Brand Put Its Signature Memory Foam in Its New Outdoor Furniture

Starting at $149.
The 11 Best Bird Feeders to Add to Your Yard This Summer

Attract large birds and scare off squirrels with these options.
7 Ways to Get Your Deck and Patio Clean Before Summer

Cross these items off your to-do list ASAP.
5 Ways to Rid Your Porch or Patio of Bugs All Summer Long

So you can actually enjoy those summer nights spent outside.
This $12 Umbrella Light Might Just Be the Smartest Addition to Your Patio

Keep your backyard BBQs going long into the evening.
10 Picnic Blankets to Keep You Dry and Comfy, Whether You’re at the Park or the Beach

How to Create a Family-Friendly Outdoor Space—for Under $1,000

Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture for a Greener Backyard

6 Ways to Make Your Patio as Cozy and Comfortable as Your Living Room

6 Ways to Make Your Patio as Cozy and Comfortable as Your Living Room

A Rooftop Space Goes From Bland to Luxe—for Under $1,000

See how designer Riche Holmes Grant creates a stylish outdoor space for a nurse and med student on this week’s episode of Outdoor Upgrade.

10 Outdoor Canopies and Nets to Throw Some Serious Shade This Summer

9 Gorgeous Outdoor Rugs That Will Instantly Transform Your Backyard

How to Pack a Picnic Basket for the Perfect Outdoor Feast

The Complete List of Everything You Need to Bring Camping

12 Patio Daybeds That Will Totally Make Your Summer

The 10 Best Patio Umbrellas to Complete Your Outdoor Oasis

Space of the Week: How One Couple Turned Their Patio Into a Cozy Spot for Year-Round Entertaining

We Found It: Custom Covers That Fit All of Your Outdoor Furniture (and Actually Look Nice)

Grill Season Isn’t Over—Here’s the Ultimate Guide to Grilling Safely and Comfortably in Cold Weather

Ina Garten Revealed Her Ultra-Cozy Fall Patio Setup—Here Are 4 Brilliant Ideas to Steal

8 Tips for Taking Your Holiday Feast Outdoors

How to Turn Your Garage Into a Safe and Cozy Place to Hang This Fall

How to Stay Safe Outdoors While Using Space Heaters and Fire Pits (Plus Other Ways to Stay Warm This Fall and Winter)

Instead of Going Full Hygge This Fall and Winter, You Might Want to Try Friluftsliving

Outdoor Heaters Are Selling Out—but These 5 Are Still in Stock

This Outdoor Fan Is the Only Reason I Can Enjoy My Backyard in 90-Degree Heat

These All-Natural Incense Sticks Saved My Backyard from Mosquitos

How to Choose the Best Fire Pit for Your Outdoor Space

How to Create the Ultimate Patio for Outdoor Entertaining

30 Innovative Essentials That Will Make Your Next Camping Trip a Breeze

15 Simple Ways to Prevent Pool-Related Accidents and Drownings

7 Reasons to Ditch Chlorine and Switch to a Saltwater Pool

10 Pool Cleaning and Maintenance Tips to Save You Money Long-Term

6 Backyard Privacy Ideas That Are Actually Stylish

5 Tips to Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Forever

