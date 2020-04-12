Outdoor Living

The Top Trending Home Improvement Projects Ahead of Summer, According to Thumbtack
Data from Thumbtack ranks the most popular house and yard upgrades of spring 2021.
7 Glorious Stargazing Events You Don't Want to Miss This Summer
Mark these marvels on your summer 2021 calendar.
These 5 Best-Selling House Plans Feature Dreamy Wrap-Around Porches
Whether you make it your outdoor reading nook, your work-from-home office, or a place for friends and family to gather, these porches extend your living space.
The 11 Best Bird Feeders to Add to Your Yard This Summer
Attract large birds and scare off squirrels with these options.
7 Ways to Get Your Deck and Patio Clean Before Summer
Cross these items off your to-do list ASAP.