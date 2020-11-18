How to Outfit Your Outdoor Space to Use It All Winter Long

This year, spending time outdoors is more necessary than ever before, and we’re embracing it. If you’re lucky enough to have a backyard, patio, or other outdoor space at home, you can still enjoy it even as temperatures drop. All it takes is some cozy decor and a bit of determination.
There are plenty of easy upgrades you can make to your outdoor space to prepare for chilly winter nights, no matter your budget. If you’re in the market for quick and affordable decorations, try stringing lights outside and piling some throw blankets on your patio furniture. You could also buy weather-resistant throw pillows and a portable space heater to make things more comfortable without overspending.
Those who plan to use their outdoor spaces all year round, well after 2020 is over, may want to invest in some larger pieces of decor. If you’re ready to splurge on a few big-ticket items, consider buying an outdoor rug, a backyard-friendly fire pit, or even a full-sized patio heater (if you can find one in stock).
If you’re not sure where to start shopping, keep scrolling for a look at 11 pieces of cozy outdoor decor we found on Amazon. There’s something for every space, budget, and style.
An outdoor rug will help tie together your outdoor space, whether you have a full set of patio furniture or just a few chairs. This braided option comes in a natural tan color for a neutral accessory to fit your outdoor setup. It’s even water-resistant, so you can rest easy keeping it outside.
Portable space heaters aren’t just limited to indoor use. Some are also safe to use outside in your backyard or on the patio, like this small option that comes with a long cord for easy maneuvering. You can use it indoors or outdoors to stay toasty no matter where you are.
Make your outdoor seating even more comfortable by tossing on some extra throw pillows. This pack of outdoor-friendly pillows is a top-rated choice from Amazon. It comes with four polyester pillows that are soft yet durable. Stuff them in a set of weather-resistant covers (like the ones below) and you’ll be set.
Although these string lights won’t warm you up, they will make your space feel cozy and inviting. They’re fastened to a 25-foot string with about 12 inches in between each bulb. And if that’s not enough, you can connect multiple strings together to illuminate larger areas.
Stock up on a few of these hand-woven outdoor blankets so you and your guests can bundle up on chilly nights. They’ll look stylish thrown over a patio chair or sofa, but you can also store them in a wicker basket when they’re not in use.
Bring a campfire atmosphere to your own backyard with this wood-burning fire pit. It comes with a mesh spark screen and a fire poker, and it’s lightweight enough to easily move around. Gather up a supply of firewood and enjoy a crackling fire outside whenever you like.
If you already have a patio umbrella, this attachable LED light is an easy and affordable way to upgrade your outdoor space. The battery-powered light clamps onto an umbrella stand and turns on with the touch of a button. You can even choose between three light settings to set the mood just right.
When a portable space heater just won’t cut it, you can purchase a full-sized patio heater. Outdoor heaters have become quite the hot commodity (pardon the pun) this year, but you can still find some options in stock on Amazon, including this heater from Belleze. At well over $200, it’s certainly an investment, but it’s a great option if you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors this winter and beyond.
These waterproof pillow covers are Amazon’s best-selling patio furniture pillows. They’re just the thing to make your outdoor seating more comfortable and decorative. Zip them over outdoor throw pillow inserts for a pop of color and added support.
Light the way to your front door or patio with these waterproof stainless steel lights. The wireless lamps absorb energy from the sun during the day to power the lights’ batteries. Fitted with garden stakes, they’ll easily sink into the ground, providing solar-powered light wherever you need it.
You can use this seagrass basket to store spare throw pillows, blankets, or even a potted plant outside. It’s available in multiple sizes, so you can order one or style a few together in a cluster. The best-selling baskets start at just $11 for the smallest size.