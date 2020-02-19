3 Design Concepts That Feel Outdated in 2020

As someone who spends a lot of time reading about interiors, it's not unusual to see a dark, moody bedroom described as "masculine" or a floral wallpapered powder room referred to as "feminine" (and I am guilty of having used those terms myself in the past), but 2020 is the year to let go of these descriptors. As our society reevaluates gender norms—and ditches old-fashioned edicts like "pink is for girls, blue is for boys"—it's time for the design world to follow suit.

These labels may be easy ways to describe a space, but they're also a little lazy, and over time, may reinforce certain stereotypes. So, what can you say instead? How about: delicate, rustic, lavish, elegant, eclectic, glam, soulful, unfussy, practical, imaginative, cozy, romantic, minimal, frilly...the list goes on.