4 Unbelievable Makeovers From the One Room Challenge—Including This "Hot Mess" Bathroom

It's the most wonderful time of the year—and sure, the holidays are almost here, but we're talking about the reveal of the Fall 2019 One Room Challenge. Twice a year, designers and DIY bloggers who have worked feverishly on major room makeovers for just six short weeks show off all of their hard work, and the big reveal day is basically like a second (and third!) Christmas morning for design lovers. The finished rooms will provide plenty of inspiration and eye candy to obsess over (at least for the next six months, until another batch of transformations is revealed). Among this season's makeovers, you'll find jaw-dropping bathroom before-and-afters and some wow-worthy kitchen makeovers. Here are some favorites, below, that will make you want to revamp every room in your house.

A Hot Mess Bathroom Gets a Facelift

Swipe between the before and after of this bathroom revamp and you may just find it hard to believe this is the same space. Prior to the makeover, dingy tile abounds. And that pipe along the wall leading to the bathtub? It served as a makeshift drain from the washing machine. Yikes!

To turn this disaster zone into a relaxing space, Jenni Radosevich Yolo from I SPY DIY gutted the room, then added a beautiful console sink, fresh paint in Chimney by Behr, customized wallpaper from Chasing Paper, and a big tub. Even if a complete bathroom makeover isn't in the cards for your home, some dramatic paint and removable wallpaper could be the fix.

A Dated Bathroom's Modern Makeover

Before the refresh, this bathroom showed its age with outdated countertops and cabinet hardware. Six weeks later, tile in a rich green hue from The Tile Shop and on-trend cane cabinet doors make the room feel modern. In the caption and on her blog, designer Carmeon Hamilton details the arduous renovation process that brought this gorgeous room to life. With the help of her friend and fellow designer Shavonda Gardner, Hamilton made it through the difficult process to create an inspiring space.

Want to see more work by this talented design duo? Check out the dramatic office space they created in the 2019 Real Simple Home.

A Kitchen Revamp Filled With Storage Solutions

While the functional layout and spacious center island were working in this kitchen, designer Erika Ward decided to update the dated wood cabinets and older appliances. Now, white cabinet fronts make the room feel brighter and sunnier. The new glass mosaic tile backsplash provides a beach-inspired backdrop.

On the surface, the makeover is remarkable, but perhaps even more exciting are all of the secret storage solutions tucked into this space. Rev-a-Shelf spice racks, pull-out baskets, and more add efficiency to this busy family kitchen.

Cozy Mountain Kitchen Makeover

At first glance, this modern yet cozy kitchen is absolutely beautiful, but swipe to see the "before" and you'll have a brand new appreciation for the space. The kitchen was, as DIY blogger Courtney Equall of Girl and Grey puts it, "80's drab." Now, it's "modern and funky." White cement tiles and white appliances make the space feel clean and bright, while wood on the range hood and kitchen island warm up the room, giving it that mountain-inspired vibe.

To give your own kitchen a similarly warm and cozy feel, think about introducing texture to the room with wood, textiles, and warmed-toned hardware, such as brass.