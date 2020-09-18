Amazon’s Best-Selling Futon Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is
The word futon may remind you of messy college dorm rooms and first apartments, but the versatile piece of furniture is often well worth the investment no matter what stage of life you’re in, especially if you’re working with a small space. The key is finding one that’s actually comfortable and looks sophisticated enough to pass for a standard sofa. And this mid-century modern style from Novogratz—a husband and wife interior design duo from Los Angeles—seems to check both boxes.
The minimalist convertible sofa, which is Amazon’s best-selling futon, transforms into four different positions: It can stand upright as a couch, recline one cushion at a time, recline both cushions halfway back, and fully recline both cushions to shapeshift into a petite bed. Basically, you get four pieces of furniture for the price of one.
It has a wooden frame and slanted oak-colored legs for that mid-century modern touch. The tufted cushions contain a polyester and foam filling for comfort, and the exterior is made of linen upholstery that’s easy to clean. The entire piece measures just 70.5-by-43.5-by-16 inches when it’s spread into its sleeper position. It will certainly come in handy if you often host guests, but it’s also a great option if you’re simply looking for an affordable yet stylish sofa for a small room.
For those skeptical about how reliable a futon from Amazon could be, a quick scan of the customer reviews will ease your mind. It’s earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who say it’s easy to assemble and firm but comfortable to sit and sleep on considering the low price.
“Once set up, you'd never know this really is a futon… it's very comfortable and pretty,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.
“I have already had so many compliments on it,” said another. The futon is available in a few different colors, including light gray, olive green, and bright orange. You can even order one in a luxe camel-colored faux leather. Prices vary depending on the color and material you choose, but most noteworthy is the current deal on the dark gray linen futon, which usually goes for $559 but is nearly half off right now, bringing the price down to $288. Head to Amazon to purchase one for yourself before the sale ends (or your favorite color sells out).
To buy: $288 (was $559); amazon.com.