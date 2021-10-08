No Space for a TV Console? Try This Under-$150 Storage Solution Instead
I've spent the past 18 months being told to buy things by strangers on TikTok. After seeing locker-style cabinets trending on the app, I knew I'd finally found something that might actually be of use to me—I needed a sturdy, space-efficient storage solution for my tiny new apartment. On the hunt for my own version of the style, I came across an item that would also solve my TV-mounting problem (my breaker box is smack in the middle of the wall): A compact accent table that doubles as an entertainment console.
The Novogratz 2-Door Metal Accent Table is 39.37 inches wide, so it has just enough surface to hold my 38-inch flat screen. Its powder-coated metal is so stable, it withstands the TV's weight without buckling or dipping. Behind its magnetized double doors lie four shelves of storage space, where I stow all the unsightly odds-and-ends often found in one's living area—think running shoes, a tool kit, and plastic bags full of Command hooks.
I own the table in its now-sold out orange hue, but the other options will add an equally vibrant pop of color to even the most dimly lit rooms. And with the remaining three colors on sale for less than $150, you really can't go wrong.
I'm far from a furniture assembly expert, but putting this together felt like a color by numbers painting and took less than two hours by myself. Other owners are on the same page. "I've purchased my share of assembly-needed furniture over the years, and this was by far the easiest to put together," one person wrote. "It's basically [made of] puzzle pieces that fit together with a small amount of hardware needed."
Beyond converting it into a TV stand, like I opted to do, shoppers have turned the accent table into a shoe rack, toy box, and even a cookware storage unit. "I bought this to store my cast iron [pans] and cooking accessories. It holds a ton," said a reviewer.
Prices for the Novogratz table start at just $116 in the deep blue color, which is estimated to ship within three to four weeks of purchase. Meanwhile, the mint green option should ship in two to three days, and the bold yellow shade in five to seven days. Order yours while they're still available at a steep discount from their usual $200 price.
To buy: $121 (was $200); amazon.com.
To buy: $149 (was $200); amazon.com.