Nordstrom Has an Under-the-Radar Section of Eco-Friendly Goods Under $100

Sustainable, ethically sourced, and eco-friendly are more than buzzwords. They're factors that are increasingly important to shoppers, and countless studies prove it. For instance, about 70 percent of consumers think it's at least moderately important that brands are sustainable and environmentally responsible, according to a recent IBM study. Luckily there are hoards of brands doing just that, and you can actually find a few of them hiding at Nordstrom.
Earlier this year, Nordstrom partnered with Goodee to launch an under-the-radar marketplace of artisanal goods from around the world on its site. Not only are the home and kitchen pieces artfully created, but they're also responsibly sourced and ethically made. And the best part is that everything is $100 or less. You can even find a few things for as little at $11.
Goodee's team of sustainability experts carefully selects items that are transparently sourced and designed to last (unlike common fast fashion finds). By partnering with Nordstrom, it's bringing these high-quality goods to even more people interested in products that not only look stylish and work well, but are good to the environment and the people who help create them, too.
The featured brands include Graf Lantz, Tala Knuckle, The Organic Company, and more labels known for their striking products and responsible business practices. You can shop everything from glassware and cutting boards to bath towels and table lamps. Ahead, scroll through a handful of our favorite picks from Nordstrom's little-known section.
A durable towel like this one from The Organic Company can help you cut back on paper towel use. The stylish towel is made of 100 percent organic cotton and comes in three neutral designs.
Set the mood with this soy wax candle from Frama. It has an earthy scent featuring notes of woody forests.
This table lamp feels modern and retro at the same time. It stands on a gold and walnut base and has a trapezoid-shaped LED bulb. Plus, there’s a dimmer to help you find a brightness that’s just right.
Keep tables free of water rings with this pack of merino wool coasters from Graf Lantz. The material is naturally absorbent and stain-resistant, so you can enjoy a drink without worrying about your furniture.
The wine glasses and tumblers in this eight-piece set are made of recycled glass in Poland. Each has a fluted texture that’s sure to rake in compliments and make evenings at home feel special.
Ideal for picnics and shopping trips alike, this eye-catching basket is made of vetiver grass and was handwoven by artisans in Ghana. Its intricate patterns tightly woven throughout create a colorful design.
Protect your hands in the kitchen with these oven mitts made from organic cotton. They have an extra layer of padding to keep your fingers and palms safe from hot pans and casserole dishes.
This brightly colored bath towel is woven from organic cotton yarn, and even though it’s large and absorbent, it’s also lightweight. We wouldn’t blame you for keeping it out on display as often as possible.
For those ready to take their gardening hobby to the next level, this set of tools from Barebones is stylish and efficient. It comes with a spade, a cultivator, trimming shears, and a hoe made of stainless steel and hardwood.
A hefty cutting board, like this one from Skagerak, not only offers plenty of space to prep ingredients, but also makes a lovely canvas for a cheese or charcuterie board. It’s made of teak wood that’s gentle on knives and naturally resistant to odors and germs.