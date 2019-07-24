The Best Home Decor Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (Including Diptyque Candles)
You're going to want to shop these before they sell out.
The annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is notorious for two things: amazing deals you really won't want to miss, and selling out fast. Even as we write up about our favorite picks from the sale, stock on some of the best deals starts to dwindle. To help you find the best stuff faster, we've done the searching for you and narrowed down some of the best home decor deals the sale has to offer. Spoiler alert: there are even $11 scented Diptyque candles and a beautiful Pendleton throw blanket. When you find the right thing, don't hesitate—although the sale runs through August 4, these buys won't last long.
1
Travel-Sized, Scented Diptyque Candles
There's a good reason high-end Diptyque candles are so highly-coveted: They smell absolutely amazing. And this set of five travel candles lets you test out a variety of scents to find a favorite.
To buy: $55 for 5 (originally $75), nordstrom.com.
2
A Gorgeous Wood Serving Tray
Whether used to serve appetizers or cocktails, this large wooden serving tray makes a statement.
To buy: $46 (originally $69), nordstrom.com.
3
A Beautiful Heirloom Throw Blanket
Known for their durability and timeless style, Pendleton blankets are a classic home accessory. This modern update on the classic features geometric designs and fun colors, including this dusty coral hue.
To buy: $74 (originally $100), nordstrom.com.
4
Luxurious, Patterned Wool Rug
A wool rug is a big investment, so when we see a great deal on one in a pattern that will never go out of style, we can't help but take notice. This ivory and taupe option is the perfect neutral base for any room.
To buy: From $126 (originally $169), nordstrom.com.
5
Trio of Nest Candles
Want to make your home smell like summer? Order this trio of scented NEST votive candles in Grapefruit, Ocean Mist & Sea Salt, and Bamboo.
To buy: $30 for 3 (originally $48), nordstrom.com.