Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $13 Hack for Keeping Rugs in Place

The one piece that ties a room together is a carpet or a rug. This all-important home decor can add a pop of color, a touch of harmony, or simply a comfortable place to rest your feet after a long day. Yet keeping it in its place isn't so simple. Anyone who's ever had a rug knows how tricky it can be to prevent it from sliding; unless it's held down by big furniture, it's nearly impossible without a rug gripper.
Perhaps that's the reason Amazon shoppers have turned to the "only ones that work" to keep their rugs down: Home Techpro's rug gripping pads. These gippers—which come in a four-pack—are currently the top sellers in Amazon's Rug Grip Tape & Pads category. Shoppers say that they actually "made [them] want to buy more area rugs."
What makes these rug grippers so strong are the tons of tiny suction cups each one has, and whenever pressure is applied, the air escapes from and flattens the cups to make them stick. To use them, simply peel off the protective film from the adhesive side of the grippers and stick them onto the bottom of your rug. Make sure the area beneath your rug is clean before pressing the grippers to the floor.
Shoppers have called these "effective," "easy to install," and "a must-have." Measuring less than one-tenth of an inch in thickness, the Home Techpro grippers are barely noticeable once applied. Note that they only work on non-carpeted hard surfaces and won't be compatible with tatami floors or rugs that sit atop another carpet.
"I had bought a couple rugs that were rolled tightly when delivered, so it was near impossible to get them to lay flat, even after having heavy items on each corner for a couple days—not to mention them sliding all over our hardwood floors," one reviewer detailed. "I gave these a try and it solved both problems immediately. One of the rugs is a hallway runner and is walked on frequently every day, it hasn't moved at all since these were applied a few weeks ago."
Another added that the grippers are essential for homes with extremely active pets. "We have two large dogs that love to rough house on the carpet," said the reviewer. "I was having to reposition it multiple times a day. I tried double sided carpet tape, rubberized backing, et cetera. These are the only things that have worked!"
The Home Techpro grippers come in a set of four, so you'll have every corner on rectangular or square rugs and carpets all covered. Need more? The grippers come in a set of eight as well, so you can keep all your rugs in the house in place.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.