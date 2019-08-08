The Amazon Find That Will Keep Your Room Cool, Quiet, and Dark All Night Long

Image zoom amazon.com

If you’re a light sleeper, you know the pure agony of waking up with the sun despite the fact that you could probably use a few more hours of shut-eye.

While you can turn to sleep masks to shield your eyes from some of the early morning light and use ear plugs to block out sounds, you can’t guarantee these sleep aids will actually stay put through the night. Additionally, heavy duty blinds might not be an option if you rent a space and are unable to make major updates. So for many, blackout curtains are the solution to a better night’s sleep.

If you need absolute darkness and silence in order to get a good night’s rest, you’re not alone. A quick browse of Amazon’s best-selling home decor items reveals that blackout curtains are in high demand, specifically these NICETOWN Blackout Draperies Curtains (from $22; amazon.com).

The dark blue option is the retailer’s number-one best seller in window curtain panels, but the popular drapes are available in a wide range of colors, like fresh green and baby pink. According to the product description, the curtains are 85 to 99 percent light blocking, thermal insulated, soundproof, fade-resistant, and energy efficient. They also happen to be loved by nearly 6,000 shoppers, who all awarded the product a coveted five-star rating.

Not only do reviewers applaud the curtains’ ability to block out light, they also note that the product helps keep their space quiet and cool.

“I'm recovering from Post Concussion Syndrome, and light makes my head hurt,” one shopper explained. “I bought these for one room in my house as a test. They blackout enough light that I purchased more for every room of my house except the kitchen and bathroom.”

Even Arizona weather is no match for these energy efficient curtains. “Keeps the heat down in Phoenix,” one user noted. “Every outside wall to our Lab is floor to ceiling glass...They knocked down temperatures in the lab by 5-6 degrees immediately.”

Naturally, with such rave reviews, the product is selling fast. While the best-selling, 29-by-45-inch dark blue curtains are almost out of stock, a variety of colors and sizes are still available. Depending on which size you select, prices range from $22 to $34.

If you’re dealing with unwanted natural light, heat, or noise in your bedroom, you’ll want to grab these simple but effective curtains before they’re gone. A better night’s sleep awaits.