This Mid-Century Modern Nightstand Adds Style to Any Room, and It's Under $70
Finding furniture that looks beautiful, matches your style, and keeps your things organized is no easy feat. Plus, finding pieces within your budget that meet all of these criteria is almost impossible. But Amazon has you covered with quality-made options that won't break the bank. Case in point? This mid-century modern nightstand from Nathan James.
The Hugo bedside table comes highly recommended by shoppers and has racked up over 600 five-star ratings. "It's modern, sleek, stylish, and sturdy," one raved. The wooden table and black metal legs give it a minimally polished look, while the lower faux leather hammock makes this piece of furniture endlessly versatile. Its unique construction lets you store smaller items inside the drawer without losing track of them, and the magazine holder can be used to keep books, newspapers, or even throw blankets in an easy-to-access place. The tabletop is also perfectly sized to show off decor from flowers to pictures to candles.
To buy: From $54 (was $70); amazon.com.
Putting it together isn't that difficult either: "Assembly took less than 20 minutes," explained one shopper. You can have a fully functional nightstand in under 10 steps, and the instructions are simple to follow. If you do end up having some trouble, reviewers reported that customer service was responsive and pleasant to deal with.
For just under $70, the wooden nightstand is a bargain, especially since it "can definitely upgrade a space." The neutral colors (it comes in brown and gray) and sleek mid-century modern style will go with any decor, so you're guaranteed to have it for a long time. It can also be used in almost any room in your home—use it as an accent table in your entryway for storing keys and mail or in your living room as a side table.
A nightstand that is stylish, affordable, and multi-functional shouldn't be passed up. Get the Nathan James Hugo Wood Nightstand at Amazon to keep all your bedside necessities organized and within reach.