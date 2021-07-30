This Mid-Century Modern Nightstand Adds Style to Any Room, and It's Under $70

The Hugo bedside table comes highly recommended by shoppers and has racked up over 600 five-star ratings. "It's modern, sleek, stylish, and sturdy," one raved. The wooden table and black metal legs give it a minimally polished look, while the lower faux leather hammock makes this piece of furniture endlessly versatile. Its unique construction lets you store smaller items inside the drawer without losing track of them, and the magazine holder can be used to keep books, newspapers, or even throw blankets in an easy-to-access place. The tabletop is also perfectly sized to show off decor from flowers to pictures to candles.