8 Napkin Ring Sets for Your Holiday Table

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
kimseybert.com
A quick and easy way to glam up a table for holiday guests.
Kim Seybert Wood Spider Burst

kimseybert.com

These funky charms made of wooden beads add dimension to a tablescape. Use with crisp white dinnerware and linens and let the starburst shapes pop.

To buy: $64 for set of 4, kimseybert.com.

Featured November 2011

Sabre Square

gracioushome.com

Available in a number of color options, these square rings can step up for any occasion. Stay monochromatic for a more elegant affair or mix and match for something more fun and casual.

To buy: $8, gracioushome.com.

3-Ring

crateandbarrel.com

Made of three interlocking silver rings, the metal will sparkle among candles and soft lighting in your space.

To buy: $4, crateandbarrel.com.

Wood Slice

westelm.com

For something more rustic, pair organic ceramics with these wooden rings alongside a centerpiece of colorful corn and knobby gourds.

To buy: $4, westelm.com for stores.

Black Orchid

michaelaram.com

A stunning hostess gift, this set of two blackened nickel orchids would make a striking impact against a burgundy or green table setting.

To buy: $69 for set of two, michaelaram.com.

Split Birch

bhldn.com

Invite the wintertime forest to your table. These inexpensive birch rings provide a simple festive touch for large crowds.

To buy: $12 for set of 10, bhldn.com.

L’Objet Matte-Gold “Braid”

neimanmarcus.com

Sophisticated and glamorous, these 14-karat gold plated rings are ideal for gathering luxurious linens.

To buy: $110 for set of four, neimanmarcus.com.

Chalk Talk

worldmarket.com

A fun addition to the kid’s table or something to liven up your whole dinner space. Use as place cards with guests’ names or write a holiday greeting on each.

To buy: $10 for set of four, worldmarket.com.

