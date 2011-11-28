8 Napkin Ring Sets for Your Holiday Table
Kim Seybert Wood Spider Burst
These funky charms made of wooden beads add dimension to a tablescape. Use with crisp white dinnerware and linens and let the starburst shapes pop.
To buy: $64 for set of 4, kimseybert.com.
Featured November 2011
Sabre Square
Available in a number of color options, these square rings can step up for any occasion. Stay monochromatic for a more elegant affair or mix and match for something more fun and casual.
To buy: $8, gracioushome.com.
3-Ring
Made of three interlocking silver rings, the metal will sparkle among candles and soft lighting in your space.
To buy: $4, crateandbarrel.com.
Wood Slice
For something more rustic, pair organic ceramics with these wooden rings alongside a centerpiece of colorful corn and knobby gourds.
To buy: $4, westelm.com for stores.
Black Orchid
A stunning hostess gift, this set of two blackened nickel orchids would make a striking impact against a burgundy or green table setting.
To buy: $69 for set of two, michaelaram.com.
Split Birch
Invite the wintertime forest to your table. These inexpensive birch rings provide a simple festive touch for large crowds.
To buy: $12 for set of 10, bhldn.com.
L’Objet Matte-Gold “Braid”
Sophisticated and glamorous, these 14-karat gold plated rings are ideal for gathering luxurious linens.
To buy: $110 for set of four, neimanmarcus.com.
Chalk Talk
A fun addition to the kid’s table or something to liven up your whole dinner space. Use as place cards with guests’ names or write a holiday greeting on each.
To buy: $10 for set of four, worldmarket.com.
