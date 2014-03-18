10 Modern Home Decor Upgrades

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated May 08, 2014
Add instant interest to a room by accenting a bookshelf, table, or bar cart with one (or a few) of these ornamental objects.
Octahedron Object

Geometric blue marble stuns in any setting as it offers solid support for a shelved row of books.

To buy: $29, westelm.com.

Featured March 2014

3-Piece Mango Wood Guardian Set

This trio of carved shapes can be displayed on a desk or a coffee table to add dimension to a space.

To buy: $70, cb2.com.

Ursa Minor

Kids at heart will enjoy the presence of this constellation-inspired beech-wood bear. His flexible limbs can be reshaped—a fun distraction in your home office when your brain needs a mini-break.

To buy: $90, gretelhome.com.

Bermuda Pineapple

A charming ceramic take on the fruit that’s a traditional symbol of hospitality, sure to make guests feel right at home.

To buy: $38, luluandgeorgia.com.

Ceramic Unicorn Objet

This porcelain creature lightens the mood in a formal den or on a bookshelf (and sits proudly at nearly a foot in length).

To buy: $158, jonathanadler.com.

Lucite Ampersand

This transparent symbol reflects light beautifully while not taking up too much visual space on a shelf.

To buy: $68, cwonder.com.

Brass Hex Weight

A great gift for design nuts, this two-inch paperweight stands out for its classic, clean lines and graphic simplicity. Also available in black matte.

To buy: $116, shop.iacolimcallister.com.

Graphite Jnana Knowledge Hand

A piece with form and function—it can be displayed as a sculptural objet or lend a hand in a pinch (Its graphite material can be used for writing).

To buy: $88, michelevarian.com.

Mr. Owl

This wise metal bird is not only virtually indestructible, it also offers a touch of the outdoors in a modern fashion. Also available in gold.

To buy: $109, lunareshome.com.

Make Up Sculptures Hot Lips Black by Kosta Boda

For an unexpected addition, place this glass kisser on your mantel or desk.

To buy: $100, michaelcfina.com.

By Christina Yeotsas