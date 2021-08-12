This Petite Chair With a Secret Recliner Is the Accent Seat Your Space Needs
The quest for finding a good accent piece is full of twists and turns. As many home decor enthusiasts know, the journey is filled with unwavering indecision, way too many fabric choices, and some pretty scandalous price tags. But some Amazon shoppers have found a stylish accent chair that bypasses those stressors and leaves you with the sole decision of just picking the color.
With its sharp silhouette, you wouldn't expect GDFStudio's Mid-Century Modern Tuft-Back Recliner to fold out. But the tufted backrest and tapered wooden legs on this modern accent chair do a good job of concealing its secret. A quick scan for reclining buttons and handles and you'll come up empty—it's not until you fully lean back that the footrest pops out.
Even without puffy cushions, the chair is still comfortable, according to reviewers. And because it's not overtly marshmallowy, it's a great design choice if you've been avoiding the classic armchair look. "They have a slim profile and sleek design, not your dad's bulky recliner," explained one shopper. And it certainly beats its competitors out in terms of value.
Sourcing mid-century modern furniture might bring a few of your favorite shops to mind, some of which may not be so budget-friendly. As some reviewers excitedly pointed out, this recliner makes an excellent dupe that might be a bit easier on the wallet without compromising style.
"It was exactly what we were looking for and the price was excellent!" wrote one shopper. "We saw a very similar chair at West Elm for a much higher price so we were happy to find this one." Another added: "They match our Pottery Barn couch that we spent thousands on so well that everyone thinks we bought them there too!"
Though your standard neutrals are at the ready for styling the recliner comes in a few not-so-typical hues, too, including a retro orange and an avocado green—both tones you'd definitely spot in a classic mid-century modern home. They're also available to purchase in pairs if you're determined to complete the seating equation in your living or bonus room.
Who would've guessed that a sophisticated and sleek recliner from Amazon could halt the search for that ever-elusive accent chair? Fill the bare corner with one or two of these for the perfect finishing touches in a mid-century modern room.