This Cult-Favorite Kitchen Brand Is Now Selling the Only Dishware Set You'll Ever Need

Dishware is a big investment, and if you've ever splurged on (or added to your wedding registry) a set of plates you only use once per year, you know it's one that doesn't always pay off. So when we spotted a new set of dishware that's unfussy enough for everyday use yet elegant enough for holiday meals, we started making room in our kitchen cabinets. Sold by Material, a kitchen brand with a cult following best known for its cookware and knife sets, the new dishes are handcrafted by Soil Baker, a South Korean ceramics company founded by Hye-Rin Yang. Handmade with timeless style, this set was made to last.
Hand-thrown on the pottery wheel, each piece in the collection will have its own individual differences, yet they still form a cohesive set and stack together beautifully. Every bowl and plate is stunning on its own, but they were designed to look even better when holding food. While studying at the Parsons School of Design, Yang interned at the renowned NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park and later went on to study at the Institute of Culinary Education, so her approach to ceramics is informed by her love of food.
The Full Plate, $85 for 2, materialkitchen.com.
Choose from two can't-go-wrong color options: Dune, a warm sand color, and Grotto, a rich charcoal hue. By keeping the color palette of your dishware neutral, you can be sure they'll never go out of style. Then, mix in less expensive accents in fun colors, like vibrant cloth napkins, to match your style or the holiday you're celebrating. To help this dishware last for many years to come and make it durable enough for everyday life, each piece is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Whether you're reheating last night's leftovers or plating a five-course dinner, these truly are the only dishes you'll ever need.
Round Bowl, $70 for 2, materialkitchen.com.
To make this investment even more meaningful, consider shopping soon. From now through March 31, Material will donate 50 percent of profits to #HateIsAVirus, a nonprofit working to fight racism against Asian Americans fueled by COVID-19 and providing support to Asian-led small businesses.