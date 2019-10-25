5 Things Under $25 That Will Make Your Home Feel Like Fall
It's like a pumpkin spice latte—for your home decor.
When fall finally hits, bringing with it crisp air and changing leaves, we know how to update our diets—pumpkin spice everything and roasted vegetables abound. To give your home the same autumn update, turn to these affordable fall home decor ideas. Yes, consider these the pumpkin spice lattes of the home decor world. Think scented candles, harvest-inspired potpourri, and everlasting gourds. Set these little fall decor updates out on a side table or console table (wherever they're sure to be spotted!) to make your home instantly feel like fall.
RELATED: 9 Gorgeous Natural Fall Decor Ideas to Elevate Your Home for Autumn
1
Pumpkin Spice Candle
In this scented candle, pumpkin mixes with ginger, allspice, clove, and cinnamon to create a comforting and familiar blend. When set in a glass jar with a decorative wooden lid, pumpkin spice looks surprisingly luxe.
To buy: $16, worldmarket.com.
2
Berry Wreath
Introducing fall colors into your space is one of the easiest ways to set the scene for the season. Look for wreaths with berry reds and goldenrod yellows. Especially if the rest of your home decor is relatively neutral, these vibrant colors will stand out on the back of an interior door or hung in front of a window.
To buy: $20, target.com.
3
Metallic Gourds
Crafted from beautiful antiqued glass, these timeless metallic gourds will make your mantel shine. Arrange one alongside a flickering scented candle to amp up the fall factor.
To buy: From $14, terrain.com.
4
Cozy Plaid Blanket
As the temperatures dip outside, keep the inside of your home toasty by layering on the throw blankets. This classic plaid option delivers a nostalgic vibe, making you feel warm and cozy before you even cuddle up with it on the couch.
To buy: $24 (originally $49), potterybarn.com.
5
Harvest-Inspired Potpourri
To truly make your home feel like fall, you'll want to target multiple senses—sight, touch, and yes, smell, too. This potpourri filled with gourds, pumpinos, oak, and pinecones not only looks like fall, but scented with pumpkin spice fragrances, it also smells like fall. Pour this mix into a decorative bowl and set it out on your coffee table or side table.
To buy: $17, crateandbarrel.com.