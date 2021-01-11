This $15 Oil Diffuser Rivals All of the Fancier Ones I’ve Tried

The diffuser runs for about three hours and automatically shuts off when the water runs low. It's a humidifier and aromatherapy all in one, and I'm not even being hyperbolic when I say that it has radically improved the quality of the chill zone, (which is what I call my apartment because that is the kind of person I am). And I'm not the only one who loves it: Walmart shoppers have given the diffuser great reviews, saying that its compact size makes it perfect for a desk space or small apartment, and that it adds a noticeable (but not overpowering) level of fragrance to the room.