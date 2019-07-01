5 Little Changes That Will Make Any Home Look More Luxe

While easy to neglect, small details really create a huge impression on the overall appearance of your home. Attractive door knobs, brackets, and light switch plates add elegance by creating visual interest in otherwise overlooked areas. Replacing dated hardware with something modern and metallic, like these geometric brass knobs, will give furniture a more finished feel.

While these details are typically inexpensive to replace, our homes are full of metal hardware, so the costs can add up. If buying new is out of the question, consider painting old hardware with a can of stainless steel, brass, or wrought iron spray paint to give them a fresh look. Tending to these often-overlooked design details will instantly give your home a high-end sheen.

To buy: Brass Geometric Knobs, $10 for 2; worldmarket.com.