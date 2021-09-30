Shoppers Warn You'll Love This Cozy Blanket Enough to 'Hide It From Anyone but Yourself'
There's plenty to love about a season filled with beautiful foliage, warm knitwear, and pumpkin spice, but for some, fall is best welcomed with the debut of a cozy blanket. A blanket is a must for the fall season and beyond (especially when chilly days call for an escape to your reading nook) and according to some Amazon shoppers, there's one particular option that you'll instantly fall in love with.
The Longhui acrylic cable knit blanket has earned the adoration of Amazon shoppers, with one reviewer declaring it to be "soft as a baby bear's bottom." Available in seven different colors, including ivory white and mustard yellow, the blanket is lined with a fluffy fabric that's safe to machine wash and dry.
The cable knit blanket is so dreamy that one shopper admitted it caused a temporary marital rift, writing, "This is by far the best blanket on Amazon for the value. It is so soft and comfortable that my husband and I fight over it every night. We had to buy two."
One side of the blanket comes with its soft, billowy lining, while the other is acrylic and intended to look cable knit. You can choose from two sizes of the blanket, including an oversized option. It's suggested that if you do machine wash, be sure to use cold water. As for drying, you can set it on the tumble option on low.
Multiple shoppers compared the blanket's quality to those sold by high-end brands, including one reviewer who wanted to give the throw more than five stars. "This blanket is warm, soft, heavy, and beautiful," they wrote. "I had read in previous reviews that customers went ahead and ordered a second blanket after receiving their first order, so I knew it had to be good. I am so glad I went for the larger size. Cannot have too much of this blanket."
Shoppers that run hot needn't worry about overheating with this particular option either, as one reviewer confirmed that it's "warm, soft, and heavy enough to be cozy, but not so heavy that it suffocates you." This person called the throw blanket the "perfect midweight," admitting that you might love the Longhui cable knit throw so much that you'll "want to hide it from anyone but yourself."
Head over to Amazon now and pick up your new favorite blanket. We promise not to tell anyone else you purchased it.