10 Ways to Cut Down Your Family's Waste-and Beautify Your Home in the Process

I love to ogle cute new furniture on Instagram as much as anyone else, but as I've become more conscious about my consumption, I've been trying to find ways to beautify my home without creating more waste. For example, when my sofa began to look tired recently, I had new slipcovers made instead of replacing the whole couch. I've also started keeping a careful eye on what makes its way into our trash bin: No surprise, it's a lot of packaging and things that were poorly made from the start. To get more inspiration for ways to reduce waste and beautify my home in the process, I called on a few of my favorite eco-minded home experts. Here are 10 tips for how to reduce waste and increase beauty in your home.