Leanne Ford's New Country-Meets-Modern Collection at Crate & Barrel Is All the Decor You Need for the Holidays
At the start of the pandemic, interior designer Leanne Ford and family made a big decision: leave Los Angeles, where her husband Erik's clothing company, Buck Mason, is based, and return home to Pittsburgh to be close to extended family. They packed up, purchased a 1900s house in a town outside the city, and got to work—not on the main house, but on the charming carriage house nestled on the property. The HGTV crew came along for the ride, filming the entire transformation for Leanne and her brother Steve's latest show, Home Again with the Fords. After oohing and aahing over the home's warm and rustic style (That open shelving! Those coffee-stained walls!), we were excited to learn that Ford, in collaboration with Crate & Barrel, was about to make it much easier for us to bring the same "country-meets-modern" aesthetic into our own homes.
This fall, the design star's bestselling collaboration is back with 89 brand-new products, as well as many customer favorites from the original collection, which first launched in spring 2020. Here are five new products currently on our wishlist, plus three returning fan favorites you'll want to snag before they sell out. Every piece in this collection will infuse your space with refined-yet-laid-back style, no matter if you recently moved back home to the country or are crafting your own little cabin in the big city.
5 New Must-Haves:
Aya Dining Table
Constructed from solid pine that's been wirebrushed for a weathered look, this modern take on the farmhouse table will develop its own patina over time. Embrace Ford's perfectly imperfect sense of style and consider the scuff marks and scratches mementos of all the good times enjoyed around the table.
Willy Pedestal Coffee Table
The Willy pedestal side table was such a fan favorite from the first iteration of the collaboration, that this time around, Ford reimagined the classic silhouette and concrete construction in coffee table and dining table forms.
Each table shines all on its own, but they can also be grouped together to form a multi-level coffee table. When hosting a group, rearrange the tables as needed to provide more surfaces for resting glasses and plates.
Megs Taper Candle Holders
The quickest way to make a weeknight dinner romantic? Light a few taper candles to place along the dining table, then switch off the overheads. Opt for black taper candles for a moody, monochromatic look, or choose white candles for high contrast.
Stevey Disco Ball Christmas Ornaments
This year, the new collection also includes finds to add sparkle to your holiday decor. Deck your tree in discotheque vibes with a set of 12 mirrored disco ball ornaments.
Mazz Boucle Dining Chair
Ford loves to play with proportions in her design work, and this cool-meets-comfortable dining chair exemplifies that approach. Slender wooden legs plus oversized boucle-upholstered cushion equals the dining chair of our dreams.
3 Returning Fan Favorites:
Stevey Pitcher
Since its launch in 2020, this handcrafted terracotta pitcher with black glaze has been appearing in the homes of designers and stylists and pops up regularly on our Pinterest and Instagram feeds. In keeping with Ford's effortlessly cool aesthetic, this versatile pitcher can pinch-hit as a vase for wildflowers foraged from your backyard, a canister for cooking tools on the kitchen counter, or a vessel for serving up sangria.
Riki Footed Bowl
If you've browsed around any design accounts on Instagram in the past 18 months, there's a good chance this gorgeous pedestal bowl has stopped you mid-scroll. Whether filled with fresh fruit on the kitchen counter or collecting mail in the entryway, this piece elevates storage with style.
Canyon Arched Canopy Bed
Perhaps the most iconic piece from the first collection, this arched bed frame is destined to be the focal point of the room. Balance out the sleek metal canopy with layer upon layer of cozy bedding.