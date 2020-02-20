HGTV Star Leanne Ford on Her New Furniture Collection and the Secret to Creating a Home That Will Never Look Outdated

"I always say ignore trends. If you like it, do it. If you don't, don't," says Ford, presenting her no-nonsense approach to design fads. And there's one current design trend Ford has always been a big fan of: Arches. "I use a lot of arches in my pieces, and curved corners," she explains, pointing out the rounded design of the Annie Natural Storage Cabinet. In the new collection, curved edges show up everywhere, from decorative bowls to the statement-making canopy bed.

What makes arches timeless, even if they're having a moment right now? According to Ford, it's because they're both grounded in history, yet somehow futuristic. "I'm always looking back through history, and then there's this space-age element happening too." This is one trend you definitely won't regret in 10 years.

To buy: Annie Natural Storage Cabinet, $1,699, crateandbarrel.com.