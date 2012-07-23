7 Whimsical Kids’ Bedroom Ideas
Home Sweet Play Home Canopy
A much prettier alternative to the sheet-and-pillow sleepover fort, this cotton hideaway will add a Moroccan feel to her bedroom or playroom. Machine washable in the event of sticky incidents.
To buy: $139 (canopy); $69 (cushion): landofnod.com.
Featured August 2012
Robot March Twin Duvet Cover
Little robot men to beep boop beep him to sleep. And thanks to the delicate pattern and ecru background, the look is subdued, not garish (as some themed decor can be).
To buy: $195, littleauggie.com.
You are My Sunshine Mobile
What could be more soothing than watching butterflies flit in the breeze? She’ll drift off to sleep in no time.
To buy: $55, etsy.com.
Brown Hippo Menagerie Bookends
Is he hungry hungry (hippo) for knowledge? He’ll love these seriously handsome bookends for his growing collection of chapter books.
To buy: $58, serenaandlily.com.
I Could’ve Bin a Container
The can’t-miss colors of these fun wall organizers will help remind them to put away their accessories. And fitting the right-sized objects into the chunky shapes is almost like completing a puzzle.
To buy: $49 each, landofnod.com.
Upside-Down Monkey Wall Decal
Here’s a cute friend to hang out with your little monkey. Removable and repositionable, so let him bop around the room—or consider making a jungle mural with the other available decals.
To buy: $25, weedecor.com.
States and Capitals Print, Ann Gardner for Minted
Sheer genius: she’ll quickly memorize the shapes and capitals of the 50 states with this attractive cotton-rag print. (Admit it: Adults could use one, too.) Comes with a personalized nameplate.
To buy: Starting at $75, minted.com.
