Amazon Has a Secret Section of Kid-Friendly Furniture—Here Are Our 8 Favorite Finds

Zinus Ricardo Sofa

Available in five neutral colors including gray, brown, blue, and beige, this two-person sofa truly fits with most decor styles. The curved armrests and foam cushions make family movie nights more comfortable. Though the cushions are not detachable, they can be easily spot cleaned with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

One shopper said, "[It was] incredibly easy to assemble and arrived very well packaged. The seat is quite firm, but I expected that and it's not a problem for our needs. The upholstery is a nice tight weave, so dog nails don't catch on it."