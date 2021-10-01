Amazon Has a Secret Section of Kid-Friendly Furniture—Here Are Our 8 Favorite Finds
We all share the fear that kids will rambunctiously run around the living room and accidentally bump their head on the coffee table or spill grape juice all over the ivory upholstered couch. While there's no such thing as kid-proof furniture, you can definitely shop home items with your children in mind.
Luckily, Amazon has a secret furniture section with a curated list of couches and coffee tables that are not only safer for kids, but they're made from durable materials that are easy to clean for those inevitable spills and cheese-coated fingers. The Design 101 page recommends shopping furniture pieces that don't have sharp edges, glass materials, or pointy corners—upholstered or round furniture is best. Next, you should look for durable, easy-to-clean fabric or leather upholstery. Fabric couches should be able to be easily spot cleaned or vacuumed, or machine-washable (if the cushion covers are removable). Leather furniture, on the other hand, is more stain-resistant and can be cleaned quickly with just a damp cloth. If you have a lot of clutter like toys, books, throw blankets, and pillows, you may want to look at furniture options that include discreet storage space.
Whether you're prepping your home for a child on-the-way, or replacing an outdated couch or run-down coffee table, these furniture options from Amazon are beautifully designed and built to last—even if your household doesn't have children.
Keep reading to shop our eight favorite kid-friendly couches and coffee tables at Amazon.
Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa
Buying kid-friendly furniture doesn't mean you need to sacrifice style. This mid-century modern L-shaped sofa delivers that sought-after sleek design, while still being comfortable and durable for families. You can set the chaise on either side of the couch to fit your space, and it can easily be wiped down for cleaning. Several shoppers noted that it was easy to assemble and that it feels both firm and comfortable.
Christopher Knight Home Julia Bench
You don't need to replace your coffee table with an ottoman in order to keep your home safe for kids. This coffee table has a leather upholstered top that feels soft to the touch, but it's also sturdy enough to balance a tray of appetizers. Plus, it has a sleek bottom shelf that's perfect for storage or decor items like coffee table books.
Zinus Ricardo Sofa
Available in five neutral colors including gray, brown, blue, and beige, this two-person sofa truly fits with most decor styles. The curved armrests and foam cushions make family movie nights more comfortable. Though the cushions are not detachable, they can be easily spot cleaned with a damp cloth and mild detergent.
One shopper said, "[It was] incredibly easy to assemble and arrived very well packaged. The seat is quite firm, but I expected that and it's not a problem for our needs. The upholstery is a nice tight weave, so dog nails don't catch on it."
Household Essentials Ashwood Round Coffee Table
A great alternative to an upholstered coffee table is a round one that doesn't have sharp edges for small children and pets to bump into. This modern farmhouse option features a durable metal frame and a distressed ashwood painted top. It has a laminate coating, so you can easily wipe or dust the table.
"Once I received the table I had fallen in love," a five-star reviewer said. "I live in a very small apartment, and this table fits the small space that I had for the living room. [And] if you have kids, you don't have to worry about the sharp edges."
Edenbrook Lynnwood Leather Upholstered Sofa
Leather couches are a smart option for families, since they're stain-resistant, easy to clean, and virtually indestructible—and this option from Edenbrook is no different. It's made with thick and supportive cushions that have a chic tufted design. The back cushions are detachable so you can run a handheld vacuum through the padding, and it comes with bolstered throw pillows in the same pattern.
Rivet Ava Mid-Century Modern Leather Ottoman
This leather accent piece strikes the perfect balance between style and function. The mid-century modern ottoman works as a small coffee table, as well as a foot rest, thanks to its flat-top leather upholstery. It also comes in a few fabric options and in a variety of colors.
One shopper said, "[It has a] sturdy construction with pleasantly firm foam padding. The curved sides offer more comfortable support than squared sides on many other designs. [It's] large enough to accommodate a tray or basket and use as a coffee table, while still providing plenty of room for two people. [The] fabric is soft, attractive, and seems quite wear-resistant."
Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Sofa
Available in seven neutral and jewel-tone colors, this mid-century modern sofa enhances the decor style of just about any living room. The cushions are both soft and firm to support your family, and you can spot-clean them after a spill. You can also shop for a matching armchair and ottoman for a cohesive living room space. And shoppers say that the couch stands up to stains and cat scratches, and that it's supportive and comfortable to sit in.
Simpli Home Harrison Lift Top Storage Ottoman
What's better than a comfortable, sturdy, and kid-friendly ottoman? One that also doubles as a storage container. This upholstered ottoman and coffee table has a split-lift top to reveal a storage container that's large enough to hold video game consoles, toys, throw blankets, and more. Plus, the hinges on the top slowly lift up and down to avoid pinching kids' fingers.
"This ottoman is perfect for a house with kids," this reviewer said. "[There are] no sharp edges to bump their heads into, [it's] sturdy enough for them to climb all over, and [there's] storage room for toys [and] blankets in the middle. Couldn't be happier!"