Tour Katharine Hepburn’s Former Sprawling Estate

The home where Katharine Hepburn spent her final days has found a new owner. The late Academy Award winner’s Old Saybrook, Connecticut, estate was sold for $11.5 million after being on and off the market for years—it was most recently listed in 2015 for $14.8 million, but the latest owner has been trying to sell it since 2011.

The 1.5-acre estate overlooking the Long Island Sound was originally purchased by Hepburn’s parents in 1913 and was rebuilt by the actress in 1939 after a hurricane washed away the original house. She had originally used it as a family vacation home, but it later became her main residence until her death in 2003. It also had some famous visitors, too—Hepburn’s one-time partner, Howard Hughes, landed his seaplane directly in front of the home in the 30s and 40s, according to the listing.

The 8,400-square-foot Colonial-style house was renovated in 2005 by its most recent owner and has three floors, six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and seven gas fireplaces. There’s also a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble counters, and top-of-the-line appliances like an AGA stove and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Other features include a screened-in blue stone porch, coffered ceilings, and custom built-ins.

There’s a lot more to explore outdoors—there’s a private pond and a dock. The actress also designated three additional acres to remain open, so the house is very secluded and private, with unobstructed views.