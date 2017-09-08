Tour Katharine Hepburn’s Former Sprawling Estate
It recently sold for $11.5 million.
The home where Katharine Hepburn spent her final days has found a new owner. The late Academy Award winner’s Old Saybrook, Connecticut, estate was sold for $11.5 million after being on and off the market for years—it was most recently listed in 2015 for $14.8 million, but the latest owner has been trying to sell it since 2011.
The 1.5-acre estate overlooking the Long Island Sound was originally purchased by Hepburn’s parents in 1913 and was rebuilt by the actress in 1939 after a hurricane washed away the original house. She had originally used it as a family vacation home, but it later became her main residence until her death in 2003. It also had some famous visitors, too—Hepburn’s one-time partner, Howard Hughes, landed his seaplane directly in front of the home in the 30s and 40s, according to the listing.
The 8,400-square-foot Colonial-style house was renovated in 2005 by its most recent owner and has three floors, six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and seven gas fireplaces. There’s also a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble counters, and top-of-the-line appliances like an AGA stove and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Other features include a screened-in blue stone porch, coffered ceilings, and custom built-ins.
There’s a lot more to explore outdoors—there’s a private pond and a dock. The actress also designated three additional acres to remain open, so the house is very secluded and private, with unobstructed views.
Colette Harron of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent.