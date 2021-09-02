This Versatile Wooden Coffee Table Has Hidden Storage—and It's 54% Off For Labor Day
Labor Day sales are the perfect excuse to give your home a facelift: As the warm weather winds down, people start spending more time indoors. Fortunately, there are a lot of great furniture sales happening this year, including at Joss & Main, where you can save 20 percent off select items through September 7 with the code Take20 at checkout. Something we can't wait to add to our cart? This wooden coffee table, which comes with built-in storage.
The Kace Lift-Top Coffee Table is marked down 54 percent with the extra coupon, which is a steal for a piece of furniture that's this functional and stylish. It's made from mango wood and measures 17 by 46 by 15 inches. The farmhouse-inspired design and modern metal feet will work with a variety of decors, while the thin width makes the table a great addition to smaller spaces.
Simply use the exterior handle to access the hidden storage compartment. Customers say the slow-close hinges help the lid open slowly and "prevents it from falling shut quickly," so you won't accidentally get your fingers caught.
Best of all, the multi-purpose table can be used throughout your house. "This coffee table is absolutely perfect. It is just the right size for my living room," one shopper wrote. "I just bought another one for a bedroom. It will be perfect for storing winter sweaters."
To buy: $333 (was $731); jossandmain.com.
"I've been looking for a narrow coffee table for about a year," another reviewer explained. "I wanted something that wouldn't compete with my oversized couch, and this was exactly what I needed. It looks beautiful in my new-build home and I've gotten so many compliments on it. Quality is very good."
Whether you're looking to add some extra storage to your living room, entryway, or bedroom this chic farmhouse-style table will be your new favorite piece of furniture.