The Jungalow and Opalhouse Home Line at Target Is Finally Available-Starting at $10

Anything but neutral, the loud home decor is a great way to fill your space with objects and decorations that evoke joy and positivity. Incorporating new pieces into your home could be as simple as replacing your living room throw pillows or as complex as redecorating your entire home office. And whatever project you have in mind, the Jungalow and Opalhouse collection has something for just about every room in your home, including scalloped quilts, accent chairs, peel and stick wallpaper, and lighting features.