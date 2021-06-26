The Jungalow and Opalhouse Home Line at Target Is Finally Available-Starting at $10
Staunch minimalists, avert your eyes. Interior designer Justina Blakeney's home decor brand Jungalow and Target's in-house label Opalhouse collaborated on a collection of furniture and accessories. The line is colorful, eye-catching, and whimsical, and it's finally available to shop online at Target.
Both Jungalow and Opalhouse are known for their ardently maximalist aesthetics with bohemian influences. So when the two brands worked together on a collection of decor and furniture for the bedroom, bathroom, and living room, the result was a line featuring bright colors, bold patterns, and natural textures. Target shoppers could find the items in stores as of June 13, but the products just became available to shop online today.
Not only are the pieces stylish and playful, but they're also affordable. Smaller items, including hand towels and decorative objects start at just $10, and other simple upgrades like throw pillows and wall art start at $20. Larger furnishings are also available, with prices ranging from $70 for a pouf ottoman to $300 for a rattan headboard.
Anything but neutral, the loud home decor is a great way to fill your space with objects and decorations that evoke joy and positivity. Incorporating new pieces into your home could be as simple as replacing your living room throw pillows or as complex as redecorating your entire home office. And whatever project you have in mind, the Jungalow and Opalhouse collection has something for just about every room in your home, including scalloped quilts, accent chairs, peel and stick wallpaper, and lighting features.
No matter your square-footage or budget, shopping from this new collection is sure to infuse your home with a dose of happiness. And that's exactly what Blakeney set out to do; in fact, Jungalow's official mission is to "bring good vibes home." Head to Target to shop the entire collection and do just that.