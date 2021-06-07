Justina Blakeney of Jungalow Is Launching a Boho-Style Collection at Target—And Most Items are Under $30
We got a sneak peek at the colorful, plant-filled collection.
Calling all fans of bohemian style, colorful decor, and houseplants: decorating your home is about to get much more fun (and affordable!). This month, Justina Blakeney of Jungalow is launching a brand new collection at Target, and you can expect beautiful patterned bedding, colorful artwork, tasseled pillows, lots of planters, and our new favorite headboard. Featuring nearly 300 products—with prices starting at $10 and most items under $30—Opalhouse designed with Jungalow makes it affordable to refresh every single room in your home. And you won't have to wait long: the collection will land in select Target stores starting June 13 and will be available to shop online at Target.com beginning June 26.
At Jungalow, Blakeney's mission is to "bring good vibes home," and the new line at Target does just that. "To bring good vibes home, we need to have fun, let loose, get creative, and see what we discover! Once we understand what lights us up, we can invite more of it into our lives and our homes," says Blakeney in the press release. Hello, color, pattern, and a smile-sparking collection of houseplants!
"Target is known for one-of-a-kind partnerships that deliver incredible design at an amazing value, and this new collection with the inspiring and talented Justina Blakeney will fill our guests' homes with a whole lot of joy," says Samara Tuchband, Target's new senior vice president of merchandising, home. "As a multi-year partnership, we look forward to continuing to create beautiful products with Justina that inspire all guests with affordable and accessible design."
Ahead of the launch, we got a sneak peek at the products and a chance to ask Blakeney about her inspiration for the line. Mark your calendars and start making your wishlist now!
RELATED: Target Just Launched a New Plant Collection With Hilton Carter—Here Are 5 Favorites Under $30
Related Items
The Designer's Favorite Product
"It's so hard to choose just one product, but I have a soft spot for the scalloped quilts! They come in beautiful, bright tones and have such fun, detailed stitching. They are the perfect layering piece to add that special something to make your bed feel happy," says Blakeney. Pair the quilt with a statement-making textured headboard for the dreamiest boho-style bed.
A Must-Have for Every Bohemian-Style Space
If you're aiming for bohemian-inspired style but aren't sure where to start, Blakeney recommends introducing natural elements. "Incorporating natural materials in the home is one way we love to invite the outdoors in, and there are so many fun ways to do that! From mirrors and furniture made of vines like rattan, to raffia lampshades and textiles and baskets made from grasscloths and sisal, natural materials and textures make the room come alive!" she explains.
When to Splurge vs. Save
"Splurge on the items that get a ton of everyday use—like a great sofa, or a comfortable mattress," Blakeney recommends. "These everyday items are staples that are worth investing in."
And when to save on decor? "I like to be more experimental with decor accessories, like wall hangings, vases, and throw blankets. It’s fun to swap them out as seasons change and switch up the look of your home." Luckily for us, Blakeney's new line at Target offers tons of colorful vases, throw pillows, and planters so we can update our homes just in time for summer.