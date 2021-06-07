Justina Blakeney of Jungalow Is Launching a Boho-Style Collection at Target—And Most Items are Under $30 

Calling all fans of bohemian style, colorful decor, and houseplants: decorating your home is about to get much more fun (and affordable!). This month, Justina Blakeney of Jungalow is launching a brand new collection at Target, and you can expect beautiful patterned bedding, colorful artwork, tasseled pillows, lots of planters, and our new favorite headboard. Featuring nearly 300 products—with prices starting at $10 and most items under $30—Opalhouse designed with Jungalow makes it affordable to refresh every single room in your home. And you won't have to wait long: the collection will land in select Target stores starting June 13 and will be available to shop online at Target.com beginning June 26.

At Jungalow, Blakeney's mission is to "bring good vibes home," and the new line at Target does just that. "To bring good vibes home, we need to have fun, let loose, get creative, and see what we discover! Once we understand what lights us up, we can invite more of it into our lives and our homes," says Blakeney in the press release. Hello, color, pattern, and a smile-sparking collection of houseplants!

"Target is known for one-of-a-kind partnerships that deliver incredible design at an amazing value, and this new collection with the inspiring and talented Justina Blakeney will fill our guests' homes with a whole lot of joy," says Samara Tuchband, Target's new senior vice president of merchandising, home. "As a multi-year partnership, we look forward to continuing to create beautiful products with Justina that inspire all guests with affordable and accessible design."

Ahead of the launch, we got a sneak peek at the products and a chance to ask Blakeney about her inspiration for the line. Mark your calendars and start making your wishlist now!