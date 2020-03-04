Joanna and Chip Gaines Just Doubled Their Target Line—Here Are Our 5 Favorites
Good news: the expanded collection is coming to 600 Target stores.
Whatever you have planned for this weekend, you're going to want to clear your schedule. Because starting on Sunday, March 8, Target is expanding its in-store selection of Joanna and Chip Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, and bringing nearly double the amount of products in 600 (yes, 600!) Target stores. You'll be able to shop 500+ Hearth & Hand products for every room in your house, including furniture, which was first added to the collection this December. Mark your calendars, because it all launches in stores and online on Target.com this Sunday.
In response to the overwhelming success of the Hearth & Hand line, Cara Sylvester, Target's senior vice president for home, said: "It’s been a wildly successful addition to Target’s strong owned brand portfolio, and we’re constantly refreshing the assortment and adding new categories, like bedding and furniture, to bring guests—and loyal Chip and Joanna fans—back for more." For Fixer Upper fans who weren't about to DIY their own shiplap, the line makes it easy to introduce a touch of the modern farmhouse aesthetic into their own homes.
"With this new expansion, we’re thrilled to be able to offer a wider range of products and styles within each seasonal collection, and to offer guests more opportunities to create spaces they love," explains Joanna Gaines. The only problem: with double the amount of product, we're tempted to buy twice as much! Here are just a few of our favorites.
RELATED: 5 Rules for Bringing Farmhouse Design to Your Home
1
The Cutest Recipe Box
This mint green and brass recipe box is way too cute to hide in a cabinet—it deserves a spot on the kitchen counter. Fill it with all of your favorite handwritten family recipes.
To buy: $15, target.com.
2
An Expandable Table for Small Spaces
If you hardly have space for a dining table, this expandable option will help you save space. When it's time for dinner, open up the two leaves. When the meal is over, the leaves drop down to maximize square footage.
To buy: $200, target.com.
3
A Stylish Coffee Canister
This stoneware coffee canister with a wooden spoon is adorable on its own, but to turn it into the perfect hostess gift, just add a bag of your favorite coffee beans.
To buy: $17, target.com.
4
Faux Lavender Plant
For a lavender plant you don't need a green thumb to keep alive, opt for this everlasting plant that will brighten up your space for years to come.
To buy: $5, target.com.
5
A Pretty Woven Storage Tray
Measuring 11-by-15 inches, this woven seagrass storage tray is perfectly sized to hold everything from mail on your kitchen counter to hand towels and extra soap in your bathroom. Leather handles not only elevate this organizer, but also make it easy to carry from room to room.
To buy: $25, target.com.