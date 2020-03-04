Joanna and Chip Gaines Just Doubled Their Target Line—Here Are Our 5 Favorites

Whatever you have planned for this weekend, you're going to want to clear your schedule. Because starting on Sunday, March 8, Target is expanding its in-store selection of Joanna and Chip Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, and bringing nearly double the amount of products in 600 (yes, 600!) Target stores. You'll be able to shop 500+ Hearth & Hand products for every room in your house, including furniture, which was first added to the collection this December. Mark your calendars, because it all launches in stores and online on Target.com this Sunday.

In response to the overwhelming success of the Hearth & Hand line, Cara Sylvester, Target's senior vice president for home, said: "It’s been a wildly successful addition to Target’s strong owned brand portfolio, and we’re constantly refreshing the assortment and adding new categories, like bedding and furniture, to bring guests—and loyal Chip and Joanna fans—back for more." For Fixer Upper fans who weren't about to DIY their own shiplap, the line makes it easy to introduce a touch of the modern farmhouse aesthetic into their own homes.

"With this new expansion, we’re thrilled to be able to offer a wider range of products and styles within each seasonal collection, and to offer guests more opportunities to create spaces they love," explains Joanna Gaines. The only problem: with double the amount of product, we're tempted to buy twice as much! Here are just a few of our favorites.

