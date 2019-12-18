Joanna and Chip Gaines' New Furniture Line for Target Is Almost Here, and We've Got a Sneak Peek

Image zoom Target

Amazing news, modern farmhouse fans: Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their popular Hearth & Hand line at Target to include beautiful furniture launching on December 26. In the past, we had to make do with Hearth & Hand's chic organizers and small home accessories, but soon we'll be able to decorate our entire homes with Gaines-approved picks. And the timing couldn't be better–since Fixer Upper left HGTV last spring, fans have been missing the inspiration of this design duo.

What can you expect from the December 26 launch? Luckily, Target is giving us a sneak peek on its website. We have our eyes set on the Shaker-style dining table and the sleek console with hairpin legs. Check out some of our new favorites, below—all guaranteed to deliver cozy farmhouse style to our homes.