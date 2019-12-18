Joanna and Chip Gaines' New Furniture Line for Target Is Almost Here, and We've Got a Sneak Peek
Mark your calendars! New items arrive on December 26.
Amazing news, modern farmhouse fans: Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their popular Hearth & Hand line at Target to include beautiful furniture launching on December 26. In the past, we had to make do with Hearth & Hand's chic organizers and small home accessories, but soon we'll be able to decorate our entire homes with Gaines-approved picks. And the timing couldn't be better–since Fixer Upper left HGTV last spring, fans have been missing the inspiration of this design duo.
What can you expect from the December 26 launch? Luckily, Target is giving us a sneak peek on its website. We have our eyes set on the Shaker-style dining table and the sleek console with hairpin legs. Check out some of our new favorites, below—all guaranteed to deliver cozy farmhouse style to our homes.
A Stunning Farmhouse Dining Table
No modern farmhouse-style home is complete without a farmhouse dining table—and this beauty costs just $400. Pair it with a long dining bench (preferably adorned with cozy pillows and throws) to complete the look.
To buy: Shaker Dining Table, $400; Shaker Dining Chairs, $90; Shaker Dining Bench, $170, target.com.
Hairpin Leg Console Table
This elegant console table won't take up much space in your small entryway (it's just 15 inches wide), but with statement-making hairpin legs, it's sure to be noticed.
To buy: Hairpin Console Table, $140, target.com.
A Pretty Entryway Bench
If you have a mudroom or large entryway, this wood and metal bench offers the perfect perch to take off your boots when you walk in the door. Choose from two color options: green delivers farmhouse style, while black creates more contrast for a modern look.
To buy: Metal & Wood Accent Bench, $190, target.com.
The Cutest Side Table
If you want to introduce some of Joanna Gaines's signature style into your home but don't have the space (or budget) for all-new furniture, this is the piece to buy. This wood and metal accent table measures just 18 inches in diameter, so it can tuck right beside your sofa, side chair, or bed.
To buy: Metal & Wood Accent Table, $80, target.com.
And Lots of New Storage, Too!
The Spring 2020 Hearth & Hand collection will include more than just furniture—you can also expect new organizers (like these gorgeous woven baskets) and fresh accessories and textiles.
To buy: Woven Storage Basket, from $25, target.com.