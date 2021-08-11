Here's How to Nail the Japandi Interior Design Style Using Amazon Finds
If you stay up to date on the latest interior design trends, you're likely well versed in Scandinavian decor. But you may not be as familiar with the latest iteration of this popular style, which combines its minimalist, nature-inspired aesthetic with the warm, modern look of Japanese interiors. The result? A streamlined yet inviting design trend dubbed Japandi.
The style has been on our radar since late 2020, when Pinterest reportedly saw a 100 percent increase in searches for "Japandi" from October 2019 to September 2020 compared to the previous year. Now, over 90,000 Instagram posts include #japandi and TikTok videos with the same hashtag collectively have more than 9.6 million views.
"I think the style is becoming increasingly more popular because it reaches people who may love and appreciate the modern vibe but don't want their space to feel cold," says Leia T. Ward, founder and principal designer of LTW Design. "I also think people are craving that connection to the outdoors, and the natural elements really speak to that need and desire."
Needless to say, interior designers and novice decor enthusiasts alike are taking note of the trending style, so much so that it's even trickled down to Amazon's selection of home goods. The website recently added a page dedicated to Japandi style home decor and furniture. It includes images of interiors featuring the trending look, descriptions of popular elements found in the style, and, of course, plenty of products you can buy to bring the aesthetic into your home.
While Amazon provides a plethora of furnishings and accessories to choose from, take some advice from Ward before adding anything to your cart. First, she recommends decluttering your space and arranging your remaining pieces in an open floor plan to create "a nice airy flow." When it's time to shop, look for warm neutral colors, natural textures, and live plants. And if you're still not sure where to start, you can consult Amazon's Discover Rooms feature for more inspiration.
Head to Amazon to view all of its Japandi furniture and decor, or keep scrolling to shop 11 standout pieces that start at just $20.
Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table
Sleek and convenient, this coffee table provides hidden storage space and transforms into a small desk. It will make working on the couch so much more comfortable.
Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates Set
Embrace natural materials with this set of ceramic dinner plates. Not only do they look nice, but they're also oven-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe.
Pipishell Coat Rack
Store coats, purses, hats, and scarves in style with this wooden coat rack. Its tree design is modern and minimalist, while the light-colored wood gives it a natural, warm appearance.
Sweetgo Side Tables
Ideal for the living room or bedroom, these small end tables offer just enough surface area to place a lamp and a few knicknacks. Plus, each comes with two drawers for storing items out of sight.
Giantex Laundry Hamper
This bamboo hamper offers a stylish way to store dirty laundry in plain sight. Whether you leave it in the bathroom or laundry room, it will serve its purpose while looking more put together than standard laundry baskets.
NuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Jute Area Rug
Add texture to a large space with this hand-woven jute area rug. It comes in a warm, neutral off-white color and measures 5 by 8 feet.
Atlinia Linen Decorative Throw Pillow Cover
This pillow cover is available in multiple solid colors, including brown, beige, and light green. The linen material and fringed details give it a natural feel that would make a great accent to a sofa or chair.
Henro Company Match Striker
Far more aesthetically pleasing than a standard lighter, this handmade match striker offers a stylish place to store matches for lighting candles and incense. And because it's a one-of-a-kind ceramic piece, it comes with its own unique imperfections, which are embraced in the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi.
Goodpick Woven Storage Basket
Ideal for neatly storing spare blankets, pillows, and toys, this jute basket measures 15.8 by 12.6 inches and is quite versatile. You can even use it as a decorative holder for an indoor potted plant.
Jonathan Y Campana Woven Rattan Dome LED Pendant
Instantly upgrade your space with this cream-colored rattan pendant light. It comes with LED bulbs and would look great hanging above a dining room table or living room alcove.
Joybase Armchair
With beige cushions and a wooden frame, this mid-century modern chair effortlessly fits into a Japandi style room. Add pillows or a throw blanket for a personal touch.