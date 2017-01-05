Take a Look Inside Ivanka Trump’s New D.C. Home

Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner and three children, will be packing her bags for Washington, D.C. As first reported by the Washingtonian, Trump and her family will be moving to a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in the Kalorama area—which is also where the Obama family’s new post-White House home is located. The neighborhood features many beautiful (and upscale) historic houses, and is home to many ambassadors and government officials.

The colonial house, which was represented by Washington Fine Properties, was purchased in December for $5.5 million—but it’s unclear if Trump and her husband were the buyers, or if they’re renting it from the owner. It’s also uncertain if Trump and her family will be living in the house full-time, as the family still has a New York City apartment (that’s been featured in many interior design magazines).

The 1923 house was designed by Waddy Wood, a 20th century architect who was based in Washington, D.C. It was recently renovated, but still has some of the classic Colonial details, including intricate crown molding. The 6,870-square-foot home has plenty of room for the family of five, plus some luxurious amenities. Inside, there are five wood-burning fireplaces, plus a large chef’s kitchen with new, high-tech appliances. The master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets, a bathroom with a soaking tub, and a private terrace. Outside, there’s a beautiful garden, stone patio, and a two-car garage.

Take a look at photos of Ivanka Trump’s house below, courtesy of Zillow:

