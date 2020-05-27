5 Interior Design Mistakes That Are Ruining the Flow of Your Space—and How to Fix Them

Arranging the bulk of your furniture against walls is a default move, but it can hinder the flow of your space. While some rooms may be more difficult to work with—such as those with multiple focal points, like a fireplace or massive window—you do have options.

“Instead of pushing all your furniture against the walls, pick the focal point you use more frequently and forget the other,” advises Liz Caan, an interior designer based in Boston, Mass. “Try placing a dominant piece of furniture—like a sofa, for example—in front of the focal point—like a large window—and treat it as you would a wall. Not only does it create ‘a moment’ within the space, but it also serves to provide some architecture and visual interest.”

Some other options include pulling that accent chair out from the corner and further into the room or positioning your bed at the center of the wall instead of tucking it into the far corner.

RELATED: 7 Expert Ways to Feng Shui Your Living Room