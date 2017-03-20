Ina Garten’s New York City Apartment Is on the Market

If you’ve ever watched Ina Garten’s popular cooking show, Barefoot Contessa, you know that her Hamptons estate is the stuff that real estate dreams are made of. Who wouldn’t love to spend hours in her beautiful and airy kitchen watching her make her famous classic roast chicken or a decadent devil’s food cake?

Well, it looks like Ina’s enviable real estate portfolio doesn’t stop there—she also has an impeccably decorated apartment in New York City and it was just put on the market with a $1.975 million asking price. The Upper East Side apartment is located just steps from Central Park and features one bedroom and one bathroom.

The pre-war apartment used to have two bedrooms, but it was completely renovated by noted architect Daniel Romualdez. Inside, the living room is quite spacious with high ceilings and the master suite, complete with a luxurious marble bathroom, looks like the perfect, soothing spot to relax. And while the kitchen isn’t as large as the one in her Hamptons home (it’s New York City after all), it has plenty of counter space, elegant open shelving, and a large stove any chef would love to cook on.

And if you’re wondering where Ina and her husband Jeffrey are moving to next, we don’t think they’ll be very far from New York. Last year, we reported that she purchased a two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in the Upper East Side, so perhaps she’s just looking to unload this one now that she has a bigger place.