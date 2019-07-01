IKEA Is Creating a New Ergonomic Product Line—And It Can Help With Back Pain and Arthritis

According to the World Health Organization, about 15 percent of the world population lives with some form of disability, yet very few home furnishing companies are designing with these specific needs in mind. With its upcoming product line—OMTÄNKSAM, which means "thoughtful" in Swedish—IKEA hopes to start to change that.

Set to launch in May 2020, the collection was designed with the principles of ergonomics in mind, to assist those who might need a helping hand, whether on a permanent or temporary basis. Every item in the collection, from chairs that are easier to get in and out of to jar grippers that help you unscrew lids, is intended to make life at home a little easier. Collaborating with ergonomists, physiotherapists, and researchers, IKEA designers have created an initial collection, with plans to expand to products for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. Below are a few of our favorites from the range, including innovative products that will help those with arthritis and back pain, all designed to make our homes a little more comfortable.

