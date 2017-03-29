IKEA’s Newest Offering Is a Line of Easy, Affordable Smart Lighting

Choose from dimmable bulbs, light-up doors, and LED panels.

March 29, 2017

IKEA Trådfri Lighting Line

If you’ve ever wanted customizable lighting in your house—without the hefty price tag, and with no electrician or rewiring required!—this brand-new collection from IKEA just might be your new go-to. It’s billed by the company as a simple, low-cost solution for all those times you want to toggle between strong, clear task lighting (say, when you’re cooking a meal or reading) and a softer, warmer glow (to set a cozy vibe during your next dinner party, for example).

The Trådfri product line, on the furniture giant’s website now and coming to stores this April, includes a $30 dimming kit with an LED bulb and “steering device” (remote control). Customers can also use their phones or tablets to pre-set Trådfri bulbs around the house using the retailer’s app.

The Smart Lighting collection goes beyond bulbs, too. Launching later this summer is a Trådfri motion sensor kit ($25) with automatic lighting that’s triggered whenever anyone enters a room. With no hardware installation needed, the kit is intended for all kinds of settings and scenarios, from a hallway (to illuminate nighttime trips to the bathroom) to a mudroom (eliminating the step of setting down your grocery bags to flip a switch when you walk in from the car).

LED light-up cabinet doors are set to debut this summer, too. As an add-on to IKEA’s BESTÅ cabinets, the SURTE doors can switch from cool white to warm daylight to candlelight via remote, allowing customers to amp up the brightness in a room or tone it down for a warmer ambiance.

