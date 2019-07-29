The 2020 IKEA Catalog Is Full of Sleep-Improving Products—Including Ergonomic Pillows

Image zoom IKEA

Not only is Christmas in July very much a real thing (thanks, Amazon and Nordstrom), but the launch of the 2020 IKEA catalog is the perfect end to a month-long shopping spree. Let’s just say, we’ll all be waiting impatiently for these new products to hit IKEA stores and IKEA.com in the beginning of August.

The 2020 IKEA catalog is dedicated to better sleep, beginning with the declarations: “Earlier bedtimes for all,” and “Sleeping in, guilt-free.” To make it happen, IKEA is launching new products designed to improve our sleep, including ultra-cozy beds, sound-absorbing panels, and even ergonomic pillows. Ready for the best sleep of your life? Add these upcoming IKEA products to your dream bedroom wishlist.

