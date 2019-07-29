The 2020 IKEA Catalog Is Full of Sleep-Improving Products—Including Ergonomic Pillows
Not only is Christmas in July very much a real thing (thanks, Amazon and Nordstrom), but the launch of the 2020 IKEA catalog is the perfect end to a month-long shopping spree. Let’s just say, we’ll all be waiting impatiently for these new products to hit IKEA stores and IKEA.com in the beginning of August.
The 2020 IKEA catalog is dedicated to better sleep, beginning with the declarations: “Earlier bedtimes for all,” and “Sleeping in, guilt-free.” To make it happen, IKEA is launching new products designed to improve our sleep, including ultra-cozy beds, sound-absorbing panels, and even ergonomic pillows. Ready for the best sleep of your life? Add these upcoming IKEA products to your dream bedroom wishlist.
Ergonomic Pillows
With its new line of pillows designed with extra head, neck, and shoulder support, IKEA is breaking the one-size-fits-all model. With versions specifically for side-sleepers, back-sleepers, and a multi-position option, IKEA’s six upcoming pillows offer something for every type of sleeper. The KLUBBSPORRE gel pillow is made from memory foam, but has cooling gel on one side for warm summer nights or those who sleep hot.
To buy: KLUBBSPORRE Ergonomic Gel Pillow, $50, ikea.com.
A Luxurious Upholstered Bed
With a sleek style and elegant upholstery, this surprisingly affordable bed frame looks many times its price. Pair this bed with an ergonomic pillow and some light-blocking window shades for the ultimate night’s sleep.
To buy: SLATTUM Upholstered Bed, $129 for queen size, ikea.com.
Sound-Absorbing Curtains
If the noise inside or outside your home is preventing you from getting your eight hours, this sound-absorbing panel can help. When hung in between rooms, this soft divider will absorb the noise of talking or cooking, making it ideal for open-layout homes.
To buy: ODDLAUG Sound-Absorbing Panels, $30 for 15, ikea.com.