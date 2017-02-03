IKEA Is Opening Its Largest Store in America

If you get lost in your local, normal-sized (but still massive) IKEA, you’re are 100 percent likely to do the same in the Swedish retailer’s brand new oversized location in California. Located 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in Burbank, the new space is 456,000 square feet and is the largest IKEA store in the U.S.

It will replace the old Burbank store, which opened in November 1990 as the first IKEA store in California and the sixth in the U.S. Of course the space will have everything that shoppers come to expect when they set foot in an IKEA, including 50 room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a 600-seat cafeteria (serving up meatballs and lingonberry sauce, among other treats). And because the store is the biggest in the country, it will have an even larger inventory of items.

IKEA might be the last place you want to take your kids when you just need to pop in for a quick errand, but this specific store will hopefully make the shopping process a little easier. The new shop will have a kids’ area in the showroom, various play areas, baby-care rooms, and, better yet, preferred parking for families.

Outside, customers will be relieved to know that there are 1,700 parking spots—you won’t need to circle around the lot for hours. And the store is going to be more green, too: It has a roof with a solar array and six charging stations for electric vehicles.