How to Incorporate Barbiecore into Your Decor

Hot on the tails of the cottagecore and coastal grandmother trends is a new (and definitely different) design fad—Barbiecore. The iconic fashion doll is red (er...hot pink?) hot right now, as is her favorite hue.

What Is Barbiecore?

If you ever owned the Barbie dream house, you definitely get the vibe—fun, ultrafeminine, and loaded with bright pink hues. (Elle Woods from Legally Blonde could be another source of design inspo.) While trend design firm WGSN has been credited with suggesting a Barbie-ish hue, orchid flower, as a potential hot color for 2022 alllllll the way back in 2020, others suggest that Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie (and the viral shots of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Reynolds channeling his best Ken) as revving up the interest in all things pink. (And of course, it definitely feels like we could all use something fun right now!)

Tips for Adding Barbiecore to Your Decor

The fashion world has been swifter to embrace the Barbiecore trend, with celebrities like Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Lizzo, and the Kardashians all showing off Barbie pink ensembles in recent months. But that doesn't mean that you can't think pink with some Barbiecore home decor as well. "People are starting to use color more and more in their designs," says designer Tamara Day, host of Magnolia Network's Bargain Mansions. "I think that's a big part of why Barbiecore is so popular—using fun and exciting colors gives a house a feel for the owners' personalities."