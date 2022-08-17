Home Decorating How to Incorporate Barbiecore into Your Decor Think pink—because we all need a little dash of that Barbie bubblegum pink in our lives. By Lisa Milbrand Lisa Milbrand Lisa Milbrand is a copy writer for Real Simple, with a passion for writing about food, travel, and hacks to make life easier. Loves fancy restaurants, good coffee and her family (of course); not a fan of waiting in lines. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Urban Outfitters Hot on the tails of the cottagecore and coastal grandmother trends is a new (and definitely different) design fad—Barbiecore. The iconic fashion doll is red (er...hot pink?) hot right now, as is her favorite hue. What Is Barbiecore? If you ever owned the Barbie dream house, you definitely get the vibe—fun, ultrafeminine, and loaded with bright pink hues. (Elle Woods from Legally Blonde could be another source of design inspo.) While trend design firm WGSN has been credited with suggesting a Barbie-ish hue, orchid flower, as a potential hot color for 2022 alllllll the way back in 2020, others suggest that Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie (and the viral shots of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Reynolds channeling his best Ken) as revving up the interest in all things pink. (And of course, it definitely feels like we could all use something fun right now!) Tips for Adding Barbiecore to Your Decor The fashion world has been swifter to embrace the Barbiecore trend, with celebrities like Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Lizzo, and the Kardashians all showing off Barbie pink ensembles in recent months. But that doesn't mean that you can't think pink with some Barbiecore home decor as well. "People are starting to use color more and more in their designs," says designer Tamara Day, host of Magnolia Network's Bargain Mansions. "I think that's a big part of why Barbiecore is so popular—using fun and exciting colors gives a house a feel for the owners' personalities." 01 of 12 Decide how much you want to commit to Barbiecore If you're a diehard fan, maybe you do want to splurge on the all-pink appliances for your kitchen or a hot-pink sofa. But for most people, think small touches. "Incorporate Barbiecore into bold artwork and fun accessories," Day says. "Throw pillows and coffee table books are affordable and easy to update as trends change." 02 of 12 Choose rooms that are a little more casual A formal dining room may not be the best place to unleash your inner Barbie. Day likes to use bold colors in rooms like the laundry room, entry or pantry. "I love making those spaces super playful and fun. Any thing to make laundry fun, right?" 03 of 12 Find your balance All Barbie, all the time will put you deeply into kitsch territory, so offset the pink with some classic items. "I always like to balance trends with classic pieces," Day says. "If you have bold trendy accessories, balance it with timeless furniture pieces." Barbiecore Decor for Your Home Want a cheat sheet to add a little Barbiecore to your home? Try these fun home goods to brighten up your space. 04 of 12 Heart-Shaped Mirror $20, urbanoutfitters.com This fun pink LED makeup mirror looks straight out of Barbie's dream house. 05 of 12 Tilda Table Lamp PBTeen $99, pbteen.com This petite pink gumball of a lamp is a perfectly stylish addition to your bedside table. 06 of 12 Haveli Dessert Plates Anthropologie $16, anthropologie.com These dishes look like they came straight from Barbie's dream house, with their bold colors and butterfly motif. 07 of 12 The World Through Pink Sunglasses Vase Lively Root $32, livelyroot.com This ultramodern pink vase is perfect for showcasing a single bloom (in Barbie pink, naturally). 08 of 12 The Green Mad House Barbie Framed Art The Green Mad House/Etsy From $110, etsy.com If you want to go hardcore Barbiecore, The Green Mad House shop on Etsy has you covered with statement-piece artwork made of artfully arranged Barbie accessories. (We can imagine this giving a little extra panache to a walk-in closet.) 09 of 12 Velvet Office Chair World Market $330, worldmarket.com Add a little Barbie glam to your WFH setup with this bold pink office chair clad in soft and comfy velvet. 10 of 12 Pink Italian Retro Cocktail Glasses Food52 $68 for two, food52.com Serve up a little rosé (or a dirty Shirley) in these textured cocktail glasses with a pretty blush hue. 11 of 12 Love Bird Embroidered Pillow Rifle Paper Co. $80, riflepaperco.com For a slightly more subtle nod to Barbie, add this pretty pink pillow to your bed or sofa. 12 of 12 Solid Cashmere Throw Williams-Sonoma $300, williams-sonoma.com This luxe cashmere throw is a little darker and more sophisticated than the brighter Barbie pink—perfect for the less adventurous Barbiecore fan. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit