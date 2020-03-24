5 Little Ways to Make Your Home Feel More Relaxed (Even Now) 

You know how some stores have a signature scent that always seems to waft through the air—why not choose one for your home? Let it be something soothing, like lavender or palo santo. You can either use an essential oil diffuser or an incense burner if you have one, or mix up a spray from distilled water and essential oils. Burning palo santo sticks can also create a relaxing vibe—especially if you've been spending quarantine doing free YouTube yoga videos.

Another option: choose a nostalgic scent that brings back warm memories. Freshly baked cookies, anyone?