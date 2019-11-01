5 Under-$20 Ways to Get Your Home in the Holiday Spirit
Make it merry—without breaking your budget.
The second November hits, we're already dreaming up ways to give our homes that festive feeling. But since decking the halls can get expensive, we've rounded up some more affordable holiday decorations to make your home feel like the holidays. All priced under $20, these scented candles, door decor, and home accents will get your entire family in the holiday spirit. The best part: At these prices, you can order one for yourself and a few to keep on hand for anytime you need a hostess gift or a last-minute present this holiday season.
1
Glade Deep Amber Hills 3-Wick Candle
To give your home holiday vibes within the next five minutes, light this luxurious three-wick candle. With notes of blackcurrant, amber, honeysuckle, and jasmine, this candle will scent your home with its rich aroma.
To buy: walmart.com.
2
Christmas Tree Doormat
Set the scene from the moment guests walk in the door with this festive doormat that's sure to make them smile. And priced at just $13, this is one of the most affordable Christmas decorations around.
To buy: $13, worldmarket.com.
3
An Elegant Garland
When it comes time to deck the halls, garland is our go-to. But for a modern take on the traditional evergreen strand, opt for this stylish magnolia leaf instead. Arrange it along the table as a casual centerpiece, or drape it over the doorway for some holiday flair.
To buy: $20, target.com.
4
Delicate Fairy Lights
One of the best parts of Christmas decor is the gentle glow all of the lights bring to your home. To get the same effect (for less than $20!), order a strand of dainty battery-powered LED lights on copper wire. String them along your mantel, set them under a glass cloche, or wind them around your Christmas tree for a subtle shine.
To buy: $18 for 15 feet, terrain.com.
5
The Cutest Dish Towel
If the kitchen is the heart of your home, adding a couple inexpensive holiday touches to this room will make your entire home feel more festive. One must-have: an adorable dish towel to display on a hook or towel bar. This sweet eggnog-obsessed penguin is sure to attract some compliments.
To buy: $20, anthropologie.com.